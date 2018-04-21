CE Concerns over People’s Poor Appearance in Voters’ Registration Process

(Last Updated On: April 21, 2018 6:18 pm)

The Ministerial Council held an extraordinary session on Saturday to bargain over the poor appearance of people in voters’ registration process.

The Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah voiced serious concern over the voters’ registration process and discussed with government officials to find a solution.

Abdullah noted that people who go to a registration center, they must have their identity cards with them and only the people who register will be able to vote in the forthcoming elections.

He also warned that if the voters’ registration process faces failure, the political situation in the country would be challenging.

The Chief Executive also called on religious scholars, tribal elders, monitoring institutions and government officials to make further efforts on the widespread participation of people in voters’ registration process.

The voter registration process was launched last Saturday by President Ghani and the first lady Rula Ghani.

According to officials, voter registration process is expected to be held in two steps.

Voter registration process is scheduled to begin in provincial centers, then in districts, according to the agenda of the election commission.