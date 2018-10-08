CE Abdullah Welcomes U.S.’s Efforts in Afghan Peace Process

(Last Updated On: October 8, 2018)

Following the meeting with the U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad, Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah on Monday welcomed the United States efforts in the Afghan peace process.

Speaking at the Council of Ministers’ meeting, Abdullah said that he supports the U.S.’s focus on Afghan peace and that believes the process will be seriously followed by the support of Afghans and the international community. He called on the Taliban to use the opportunity being created for the peace process.

“Last night [Sunday] with President Ghani, his Vice President [Sarwar Danish] and some cabinet members met Zalmay Khalilzad, the U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation, and we discussed Afghan peace. We welcome the US’s focus on peace and we are hopeful that the other side also uses this opportunity and make a step closer towards peace,” Abdullah said.

Khalilzad arrived in the capital Kabul on Sunday as part of a 10-day journey to the countries in the region.

Khalilzad said that he has come to Afghanistan to break the stalemate regarding the ongoing war and bring peace to the war-weary country, adding that he will use its knowledge and regional & international relations in this regard.

Some parliamentarians, meanwhile, urged the Taliban to put an end to the fighting and join the reconciliation process.

“If the Afghan Taliban consider themselves as Afghan and loyal to their homeland, they should join the peace process. I emphasize that peace process should be Afghan-owned,” said Chaman Shah Etimadi, a member of Wolesi Jirga (the Lower House of Parliament).

This comes as Zalmay Khalilzad is expected to convince the regional intelligence regarding the Afghan peace process and create a joint regional cooperation in this regard.