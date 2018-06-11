CE Abdullah Urges Gov’t Advisors Not to Meddle in Ministers’ Affairs

(Last Updated On: June 11, 2018 5:23 pm)

Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah says the influence of government advisors shouldn’t tarnish the performances of ministers and weaken the institutions, urging the advisers not to meddle in affairs of the ministers.

Addressing the Council of Ministers meeting, Abdullah said the ministers receiving vote of confidence from the parliament, and that ministers’ performances should not be “tarnished”.

He said the ministers who have performed well should be praised.

The Chief Executive’s remarks come days after President Ashraf Ghani minister of energy and water Ali Ahmad Usmani from his position amid his rising tensions with the minister.

Reports suggest, the ministry of energy the relations between Ghani and Usmani have been strained due to a rift between the minister and one of the president’s advisors.

According to a presidential decree, the minister of energy and water was fired under Article 64 of the Afghanistan Constitution which sets the powers and duties of the President.

However, Usmani remained in the position and said that will not step down but will continue his work as minister.