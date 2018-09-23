CE Abdullah to Meet Trump on Sidelines of U.N. General Assembly  

(Last Updated On: September 23, 2018 6:05 pm)

Afghanistan’s Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah left Kabul early Sunday to attend the UN General Assembly in New York.

The 73rd session of the General Assembly began on September 18, but the opening of the annual general debate will start on September 25.

Chief Executive Abdullah will deliver a speech on issues including the political and security situation of the country, counter-narcotics, elections, corruption and strengthening & continuation of international cooperation with Afghanistan, his office’s Deputy Spokesman Omaid Maisam said.

In addition, Abdullah is expected to meet the U.S. President Donald Trump at the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.

He will also meet with UN chief, leaders and foreign ministers of “friendly countries” and heads of international organizations on the sidelines of the event.

Acting Foreign Minister Salahuddin Rabbani and other high-level officials are accompanying Abdullah in the visit.

Some political analysts believe that peace, security, and stability in the country, would be the key issues as the government should focus on at the event.

“The meeting is vital for Afghanistan. At the meeting, the government should lobby on the issue with countries such as Iran, China and Russia,” said Danish Bakhtiyar, an international relation expert.