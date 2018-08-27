CE Abdullah Praises Atmar, Expresses Regret over His Resignation

(Last Updated On: August 27, 2018 6:27 pm)

Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah on Monday praised former National Security Advisor Mohammad Haneef Atmar for his work and services and expressed his regret over his resignation.

Chairing the meeting of Council of Ministers, Abdullah hailed Atmar as a capable and talented manager.

“Mr. Atmar was a capable manager; he did his duties with ability and dignity in the National Unity Government,” Abdullah said. “He represented Afghanistan very well and I am sorry that he has resigned; wish him all the best.”

Following Atmar’s resignation, President Ashraf Ghani on Sunday officially introduced Hamdullah Mohib as new National Security Advisor. Mohib was serving as Afghanistan’s Ambassador to the United States.

The government has not yet disclosed the reason behind Atmar’s decision to step down. But former NSA in his resignation letter said that he has taken the decision due to his disagreements over the issues including peace and security as well as policies and approaches at the government’s leadership level.