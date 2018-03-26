CE Abdullah Optimistic about Tashkent Conference

(Last Updated On: March 26, 2018 5:34 pm)

The Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah has expressed optimism over the progress and result of a two-day international conference on Afghan Peace talks in Uzbekistan’s capital Tashkent.

“Following the second Kabul peace conference, we hope that the Tashkent international conference can help Afghanistan to reach a stable peace and prosperity,” Abdullah said.

The Tashkent conference comes on the heels of the so-called Kabul Process event held on February 28 in which President Ashraf Ghani proposed peace talks with the Taliban, without preconditions.

President Ghani accompanied by a delegation of high level government officials arrived in Uzbekistan this afternoon.

Representatives from more than 20 countries are expected to take part in the event in Tashkent, including from the United States, the European Union, Pakistan, Iran, China, Russia, and the five Central Asian nations.

“In the current situation, the regional countries need to cooperate with Afghanistan in peace and security issues,” said Shah Hussain Mortazawi, spokesperson for President’s office.

The U.S. State Department has also said the Tashkent conference will build on progress made at the February 28 Kabul Process Conference in a continued demonstration of international support for a peaceful political settlement in Afghanistan.

The Tashkent conference is set to discuss the Afghan peace process, as well as the issues of counterterrorism, anti-narcotics operations, human smuggling and regional cooperation.

A statement by the Uzbek Foreign Ministry said the conference will adopt a declaration which will state that the peace process should be Afghan-led and Afghan-owned and in line with UN resolutions on the matter.