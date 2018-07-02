CE Abdullah Opposes to Plan of Creating ‘Safe Zones’ for Taliban

(Last Updated On: July 02, 2018 5:55 pm)

Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah has expressed his opposition to the plan of establishing safe zones for the Taliban, insisting that the move would allow the insurgent groups to commit “crimes against humanity” and “smuggle drugs” in the country.

Speaking at a ministerial council meeting on Monday, Abdullah said they have received the suggestion of handing over regions to the Taliban as “safe zones” and that it has been rejected by the government and Afghan people.

“There is no logic to announce safe zones for terrorists who plot offensives against the Afghan people. Afghanistan is a safe home for those who want to live in peace,” he said.

Referring to the government’s truce with the Taliban, Abdullah said the three-day ceasefire was welcomed by the Afghanistan people, but “it has followed some issues that we should learn from that and avoid repeating them in the future”.

Chief Executive, meanwhile, said that in upcoming days he would attend the NATO summit in Brussels, where the organization is expected to continue its support to Afghan air and defense forces.