CE Abdullah Meets Pakistan’s President

Afghanistan’s Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah on Wednesday met Pakistan’s President Mamnoon Hussain in Dushanbe, the capital of Tajikistan.

According to a statement released by Abdullah’s office, Pakistan’s President thanked Afghan government for its role in the killing of TTP leader Mullah Fazlullah and emphasized on the improvement of the relations and joint cooperation between Kabul and Islamabad.

During the meeting, President Hussain hoped that Afghanistan-Pakistan Action Plan for Peace and Solidarity (APAPPS) could help the two countries to improve their relations and achieve peace and stability in the region.

On his turn, CE Abdullah said that Afghan government is targeting terrorists without any distinction of “good” and “bad” terrorists and the action against Mullah Fazlullah was taken based on that notion.

Abdullah hoped that the guidelines and recommendations of APAPPS plan could help in the fight against terrorists.

He also asked for Pakistan’s government concrete action against the leaders and members of Taliban group who are residing in Pakistan.

The statement concluded that at the end of the meeting both sides announced their support for the recent temporary ceasefire between the Afghan government and Taliban and reemphasized on confidence building, sharing the intelligence information, increasing visits between the military and civilian officials of the two countries and a clear message to irreconcilable Taliban that they will be faced with consequences if they continue with their insurgency activities.