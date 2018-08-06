CE Abdullah Confirms U.S.-Taliban Direct Talks in Qatar

(Last Updated On: August 06, 2018 5:54 pm)

The Chief Executive Officer, Abdullah Abdullah has confirmed a meeting was held between U.S. and Taliban officials in Qatar, saying the National Unity Government (NUG) is aware of issues discussed between the two sides.

Addressing the Council of Ministers meeting on Monday, the Chief Executive emphasized that the government will never leave any part of Afghanistan to Taliban.

“However, the government opens peace doors for Taliban, but it seriously fights against any group that are fighting against the system,” Abdullah said.

He stressed that the government is trying to persuade Taliban stop war and join the peace process.

“There were concerns that some parts of the country will be left for Taliban. But it is not the truth. We consider them as enemies as long as they fight against us,” he added.

The Chief Executive noted that Afghan people are concerning about the situation of the country but supports the government. Now the NUG is obliged to address the challenges of people and prevent the increase of crisis.

Abdullah stated the government will not turn a blind eye to the atrocities committed by the ISIS militants and the recent move by 250 Daesh fighters who surrender to government forces and war criminals will be dealt with according to the law.

He said the Daesh rebels have not joined process in northern Jawzjan province but have surrendered to the Afghan forces due to the pressures of the armed forces and the Taliban insurgents.