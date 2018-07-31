CE Abdullah Calls on People to Mobilize for Peace

(Last Updated On: July 31, 2018 5:59 pm)

The Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah calls for mobilization of Afghan people to bring peace to the country.

Addressing a meeting with the “Art Peace Caravan for All” this morning CE Abdullah said all Afghans must raise their voices for peace and a new theater will be built for peace.

Abdullah declared that insecurity would not be reduced without people’s unity.

“People are suffering from war and continuation of violence. The peace message should be expanded. Peace is the demand and wish of every people,” CE said.

He noted the National Unity Government (NUG) is committed to fulfill the demands for peace in any way possible.

In the meantime, the Art Peace Caravan for All showcased an exhibition under the name of ‘Dried Up Afghanistan’ and distinguished the message of peace.

“We are trying to develop theaters and spread the messages that Afghan people are tired of war. But unfortunately we have been marginalized,” Fraidon Fakoor the organizer of exhibition added.

The art peace convoy urged people to make efforts for strengthening the national unity and do not allow the enemies of Afghanistan to reach to their goals.