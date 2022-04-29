Casualty toll from Balkh explosions rises to 11 dead and 17 wounded

(Last Updated On: April 29, 2022)

The death toll following two explosions in Mazar-e-Sharif city on Thursday evening has risen to 11, security officials confirmed Friday adding that a further 17 were wounded.

In both instances, the explosions were caused by IEDs.

Daesh has meanwhile claimed responsible for both blasts.

The first of this week’s explosions happened at about 6.30 pm when a city mini bus hit an IED in PD3 of Mazar-e-Sharif.

Minutes later, a second explosion took place when a car, carrying passengers, was targeted in PD10 of the city.

“The first blast took place in the PD3 and the second in the PD10,” Mohammad Asef Waziri, spokesman for the Balkh Police, said Thursday.

Victims of both explosions were reportedly all civilians.

“Of the two blasts yesterday, about 18 were injured and were transported by public health ambulances, along with ten martyrs, and the condition of seven injured was reported to be critical,” said Najib Tawana, Balkh public health director.

The bodies of a number of these victims were buried on Friday. However, the deputy head of the Balkh Shiite Council, Sajad Alimi, said 13 people had been killed.

“The people we know were all poor people and they were working for 50 Afs a day. All of them were people of prayer and were fasting. What we know so far is we have 13 martyrs.” said Alimi.

“All Afghans want the Islamic Emirate to ensure the security of the people in any way possible,” said Seyed Mullah Imam, a resident of Mazar-e-Sharif.

“We are five at home with no income. My father was a salesman. He was martyred. We call on the government to take care of the people so that no more become fatherless like me,” said Yasin, the son of one of the victims.

This comes after last Thursday’s explosion at a mosque in Mazar-e-Sharif which left 31 worshipers dead and 87 others wounded.