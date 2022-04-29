Latest News
Casualty toll from Balkh explosions rises to 11 dead and 17 wounded
The death toll following two explosions in Mazar-e-Sharif city on Thursday evening has risen to 11, security officials confirmed Friday adding that a further 17 were wounded.
In both instances, the explosions were caused by IEDs.
Daesh has meanwhile claimed responsible for both blasts.
The first of this week’s explosions happened at about 6.30 pm when a city mini bus hit an IED in PD3 of Mazar-e-Sharif.
Minutes later, a second explosion took place when a car, carrying passengers, was targeted in PD10 of the city.
“The first blast took place in the PD3 and the second in the PD10,” Mohammad Asef Waziri, spokesman for the Balkh Police, said Thursday.
Victims of both explosions were reportedly all civilians.
“Of the two blasts yesterday, about 18 were injured and were transported by public health ambulances, along with ten martyrs, and the condition of seven injured was reported to be critical,” said Najib Tawana, Balkh public health director.
The bodies of a number of these victims were buried on Friday. However, the deputy head of the Balkh Shiite Council, Sajad Alimi, said 13 people had been killed.
“The people we know were all poor people and they were working for 50 Afs a day. All of them were people of prayer and were fasting. What we know so far is we have 13 martyrs.” said Alimi.
“All Afghans want the Islamic Emirate to ensure the security of the people in any way possible,” said Seyed Mullah Imam, a resident of Mazar-e-Sharif.
“We are five at home with no income. My father was a salesman. He was martyred. We call on the government to take care of the people so that no more become fatherless like me,” said Yasin, the son of one of the victims.
This comes after last Thursday’s explosion at a mosque in Mazar-e-Sharif which left 31 worshipers dead and 87 others wounded.
IEA condemns deadly mosque bombing in Kabul
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has condemned the bombing in Kabul city during a khanaqah which resulted in dozens of casualties on Friday afternoon.
Official reports have put the death toll at 10 with 30 wounded but eyewitnesses said dozens more were killed and wounded.
Zabihullah Mujahid, a spokesman for the IEA, condemned the explosion and said in a tweet that the perpetrators would be arrested and punished.
Other public figures also quickly spoke out and condemned the incident including former Afghan president Hamid Karzai who called it an inhuman act by the “enemies” of the Afghan people.
Abdullah Abdullah, chairman of the former High Council for National Reconciliation under the previous government, also slammed the incident and said it was a “crime against humanity and contrary to Islamic and human values.”
Reuters meanwhile quoted the head of the Khalifa Mosque in Kabul, where the khanaqah was being held, as saying that more than 50 worshipers were killed in the explosion after Friday afternoon prayers.
Sayed Fazel Agha said that a person who was probably a suicide bomber joined them during the dhikr ceremony and detonated his explosives.
So far no group claimed responsibility for the attack.
At least 10 killed in mosque explosion in Kabul city
Kabul police confirmed Friday night that at least 10 people were killed and 30 wounded in an explosion at a mosque in PD6 in Kabul city late afternoon.
According to officials, the explosion happened in a Khanqah adjacent to a mosque in the Alauddin area of PD6.
Khalid Zadran, Kabul police spokesman, said security agencies are investigating the incident.
He also said most victims were worshippers.
Eyewitnesses said however the death toll is far higher than the official toll.
So far no group claimed responsibility for the attack.
China hands over Afghan embassy in Beijing to IEA
China has handed over the Afghan embassy in Beijing to the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA).
On Thursday, IEA’s charge d’affaires, Sayed Muhiuddin Saadat, met with representatives of Chinese state-owned and private companies with IEA and Chinese flags behind them.
During the meeting, Saadat said that the embassy is ready to provide consular services to Afghans living in China and to Chinese nationals who want to engage with Afghanistan.
The IEA, which seized power last August, has however yet to be formally recognized by any country.
Earlier this month, Russia handed over the Afghan embassy in Moscow to the IEA and several other countries also accredited diplomats appointed by the IEA.
Political observers say such moves would help IEA gain international legitimacy.
“It is a major concession for the Taliban (IEA). It facilitates their bid to gain international legitimacy. It is a preliminary step,” said Aziz Ma’arij, an expert on international relations.
Beijing has participated in friendly bilateral interaction with Kabul despite the IEA’s takeover.
Chinese companies have also expressed interest in investing in Afghanistan in the areas of construction and mining.
