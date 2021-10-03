Latest News
At least two dead and four wounded in Kabul explosion
A bomb was detonated at the entrance of a mosque in Kabul city on Sunday afternoon leaving at least two people dead.
The Interior Ministry spokesman Saeed Khosti has confirmed two people were killed and four others were wounded in an explosion at the entrance to the Eid Gah Mosque in Kabul.
Kabul’s Emergency Hospital tweeted soon after the incident that four wounded people had been taken to their hospital.
Eyewitnesses stated, however, at least 10 people were killed in the explosion.
Unconfirmed reports indicate the explosion happened during the funeral ceremony of the mother of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid. His mother passed away a few days ago.
No one has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.
More details to follow.
Latest News
Five security force members killed in Pakistan in attack on vehicle
Five security personnel were killed when insurgents attacked their vehicle in North Waziristan district of Pakistan’s northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, an army statement said Saturday night.
The security personnel from paramilitary troops Frontier Corps and Levies were in the vehicle when it came under attack, the military’s media wing Inter-Services Public Relations said in the statement.
“Clearance operation is in progress to eliminate any terrorist found in the area,” the statement added.
A surge in attacks on security forces in Pakistan has recently been witnessed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and southwest Balochistan provinces.
Latest News
Trucks with humanitarian aid arrive in Afghanistan as millions risk starvation
Trucks carrying humanitarian aid arrived on Saturday in Afghanistan, where poverty and hunger have spiralled following the cutting off of international aid, and the freezing of foreign assets.
The Turkish Red Crescent in collaboration with the Pakistan Red Crescent Society sent humanitarian assistance that will benefit up to 16,000 people in Afghanistan, Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) officials said.
Two trucks carrying rice, flour, cooking oil, sugar and other food items were handed over to Afghan officials at Pakistan’s Torkham gate by Turkish Red Crescent officials.
Afghan Red Crescent official, Ghulam Habib Hasan, thanked Turkey and Pakistan for the aid, saying it comes at the time when Afghan people need it most.
The aid will go to internally displaced Afghans who fled their homes following the IEA’s takeover, Turkish Red Crescent President Kerem Kinik said on Friday.
Half a million people have been displaced in Afghanistan in recent months, according to U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi, a number which would grow if health services, schools and the economy break down.
The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) warned on Thursday that Afghanistan could be facing a collapse of health services and mass hunger in the coming months.
According to the IFRC, acute food shortages fuelled by serious drought, lack of cash and displacement, the COVID-19 pandemic and crippled health services have converged on the people of Afghanistan, with some 18 million Afghans in urgent need of humanitarian assistance.
Since the IEA took over Afghanistan on August 15, the country has been plunged into economic crisis as the nation’s international assistance has been largely cut off.
Billions of dollars in central bank assets held abroad have also been frozen, which has put pressure on the banking system and prevented most transactions involving U.S. dollars.
Latest News
Global COVID-19 deaths hit 5 million as Delta variant sweeps the world
Worldwide deaths related to COVID-19 surpassed 5 million on Friday, according to a Reuters tally, with unvaccinated people particularly exposed to the virulent Delta strain, Reuters reported.
The variant has exposed the wide disparities in vaccination rates between rich and poor nations, and the upshot of vaccine hesitancy in some western nations.
According to the report more than half of all global deaths reported on a seven-day average were in the United States, Russia, Brazil, Mexico and India.
While it took just over a year for the COVID-19 death toll to hit 2.5 million, the next 2.5 million deaths were recorded in just under eight months, according to a Reuters analysis.
An average of 8,000 deaths were reported daily across the world over the last week, orGlobal COVID-19 deaths around five deaths every minute. However, the global death rate has been slowing in recent weeks, Reuters reported.
There has been increasing focus in recent days on getting vaccines to poorer nations, where many people are yet to receive a first dose, even as their richer counterparts have begun giving booster shots.
More than half of the world has yet to receive at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to Our World in Data, read the report.
The World Health Organization this week said its COVAX distribution programme would, for the first time, distribute shots only to countries with the lowest levels of coverage.
Co-led by the WHO, COVAX has since January largely allocated doses proportionally among its 140-plus beneficiary states according to population size.
“For the October supply we designed a different methodology, only covering participants with low sources of supply,” Mariangela Simao, WHO Assistant Director General for Access to Vaccines, said in a recording of a conference presentation last week posted on the WHO’s website.
The United States, which has been battling vaccine misinformation that has caused about one-third of the population to avoid inoculations, surpassed 700,000 deaths on Friday, the highest toll of any country, Reuters said.
U.S. cases and hospitalizations have been trending lower, but health officials are bracing for a possible resurgence as cooler weather forces more activities indoors.
Russia reported 887 coronavirus-related deaths on Friday, the largest single-day death toll it has recorded since the pandemic began and the fourth day in a row it has set that record. Only 33% of Russia’s eligible population has received a first vaccine dose.
As a region, South America has the highest death toll in the world accounting for 21% of all reported deaths, followed by North America and Eastern Europe contributing more than 14% of all fatalities each, according to Reuters analysis.
However, India, one of the first countries ravaged by the Delta variant, has gone from an average of 4,000 deaths a day to less than 300 as its vaccination campaign is rolled out.
About 47% of India’s eligible population has received a first shot, with officials administering around 7,896,950 doses per day over the past week, a Reuters analysis of Our World in Data showed.
The Delta variant is now the dominant strain around the globe and has been reported in 187 out of 194 World Health Organization member countries, Reuters reported.
