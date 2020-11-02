Casualties feared as insurgents attack Kabul University 

(Last Updated On: November 2, 2020)

Desperate students were pictured climbing walls in a bid to escape an attack on Kabul University Monday morning after insurgents first detonated explosives and then entered the facility.

Eyewitnesses and police confirm that attackers entered the university and gunfire continues to be heard.

The explosion happened shortly after 11am and was followed shortly afterwards by sounds of gunfire.

According to sources, a joint Afghan-Iran book expo was being held at the time of the explosions and several high-ranking officials were in attendance.

Details are still sketchy but students were seen climbing over the wall of the university in a bid to escape the attackers.

Interior Ministry spokesman Tariq Arian confirmed gunshots were heard and said security forces were at the scene.

The Taliban also almost immediately distanced itself from the incident and said it was not behind the attack.