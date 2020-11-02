Featured
Casualties feared as insurgents attack Kabul University
Desperate students were pictured climbing walls in a bid to escape an attack on Kabul University Monday morning after insurgents first detonated explosives and then entered the facility.
Eyewitnesses and police confirm that attackers entered the university and gunfire continues to be heard.
The explosion happened shortly after 11am and was followed shortly afterwards by sounds of gunfire.
According to sources, a joint Afghan-Iran book expo was being held at the time of the explosions and several high-ranking officials were in attendance.
Details are still sketchy but students were seen climbing over the wall of the university in a bid to escape the attackers.
Interior Ministry spokesman Tariq Arian confirmed gunshots were heard and said security forces were at the scene.
The Taliban also almost immediately distanced itself from the incident and said it was not behind the attack.
Featured
Commander of Taliban special forces unit killed in Helmand airstrike
The commander for a Taliban Red Unit for Nadali district of southern Helmand province was killed in an airstrike by the Afghan security forces on Saturday, the Ministry of Defense (MoD) confirmed.
In a statement released on Sunday, the MoD stated: “Abdul Rahman, commander of the Taliban’s Red Unit for Nadali district of Helmand province” was killed in an airstrike.
At least seven other insurgents were also killed in the air raid, the statement noted.
“They were targeted by Afghan Air Forces while they were planning to launch terrorist attacks,” the statement read.
According to the ministry, Abdul Rahman, commander of a 50-member militant unit, had been involved in “destructive activities” in the Nadali district.
The Taliban has not commented in this regard so far.
This comes after a Taliban deputy military commissioner Mullah Amanullah was also killed along with his eight fighters in the Nawa district of Helmand on Friday.
Featured
Five killed, 10 wounded in Kunduz mortar attack
At least five people were killed and 10 others injured when a mortar hit the Kunduz government complex on Sunday evening, a source said.
Speaking on condition of anonymity, the source told Ariana News that the mortar hit the volleyball field inside the complex at around 5 pm Sunday.
At least five people, including the head of security guards and four of the provincial governor’s bodyguards, were killed in the incident.
According to the source, the mortar was fired by Taliban militants.
The group, however, has not yet commented.
Sources from the provincial public hospital told Ariana News that five dead and ten wounded were taken to the hospital.
Featured
Iranian police seize almost one ton of drugs in single operation
Police Chief of Kerman province, in Iran, General Abdolreza Nazeri said on Sunday that almost one ton of illegal drugs had been seized in a single operation in the province on Saturday night.
According to Iranian media reports, anti-narcotics forces seized 950kgs of drugs in the eastern part of Kerman, which borders Afghanistan and Pakistan.
Three key suspects have been arrested, Nazeri said.
He also said the drugs were seized on one of the main drug smuggling routes from Afghanistan to Western countries.
According to him, over 112 tons of drugs have been seized now in the province since March.
The United Nations states that Afghanistan ranks the top producer of opium and heroin in the world while Iranian media reports that Iran, as Afghanistan’s neighbor, has always been a key route for smugglers to Europe and Arab nations.
