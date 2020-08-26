Business
Cargo ship carrying sugar for Afghanistan docks at Chabahar
A cargo ship carrying the first sugar consignment from India for Afghanistan has docked at Chabahar port in Iran.
Behrouz Aghaei, the head of Sistan and Baluchestan Ports and Maritime Organization, told Mehr News Agency, the ship, carrying 70 containers, with 1,890 tons of sugar, docked on Tuesday and is currently being unloaded.
He said the cargo will soon be transported to Afghanistan over land.
Afghanistan, India and Iran signed a joint agreement in 2016 to establish a trade route for Afghanistan and the trade corridor was officially inaugurated in February this year.
In the past few months, India has also sent vast quantities of wheat to Afghanistan via the same route.
Business
Minerals have become integral to conflict in Afghanistan: UNDP
Business
Australian Fortescue interested to invest in Afghanistan mining sector
An Australian iron ore company, Fortescue Metals Group Ltd., has held talks with President Ashraf Ghani on potential mining sector opportunities in Afghanistan, the Bloomberg reported.
According to the report, the company which is the fourth-biggest iron ore exporter in the world has struggled to accelerate the development of an estimated $1 trillion worth of mineral deposits.
President Ghani and the company’s chairman Andrew Forrest held an Aug. 6 video conference over a potential investment in iron ore and copper resources, and the billionaire miner is scheduled to visit Kabul in October for further talks, said Qadeer Khan Mutfi, a spokesman for Afghanistan’s Ministry of Mines and Petroleum quoted by Bloomberg.
The fourth-biggest iron ore exporter, “showed interest in our mining sector, saying Afghanistan is rich in having natural resources,” Mutfi said. “Companies like this definitely have financial abilities and the capacity to develop the country’s mining sector.”
“Fortescue has an active business development program,” the Perth-based company said in a statement, adding that its founder Forrest regularly engages with global leaders. The firm declined to comment on “speculation regarding specific assets or opportunities.”
According to reports, Afghanistan is rich in various types of valuable minerals such as copper, gold, talc, lithium, marble, uranium, and others, and the country’s vast mineral wealth is estimated to exceed one trillion dollars.
Poor security, corruption, exploitation of minerals by warlords, and the lack of a proper legal framework have prevented any development in the country’s mining sector.
Business
Another shipment of wheat arrives in Chabahar from India
The 7th cargo ship carrying donated wheat from India for Afghanistan docked in Chabahar port in southern Iran earlier this week.
According to Iranian media reports, officials said the ship was carrying 352 containers of wheat and that the consignment weighed 8,800 tons.
Port officials stated this was the latest cargo of donated wheat from India and that so far 1,700 containers weighing a total of 43,000 tons had already arrived in Chabahar.
From Chabahar the shipment goes overland through Milak border in Afghanistan’s southern Nimroz province.
In 2016, Iran, India, and Afghanistan agreed to jointly establish a trade route for land-locked Central Asian countries.
India sent its first consignment of wheat to Afghanistan through Iran’s Chabahar Port in 2017.
In February 2019, the Afghanistan-Iran-India transit corridor for trade between the two countries through Chabahar Port was officially inaugurated.
India, which initially committed up to $500 million for the development of Chabahar Port along with associated roads and rail lines, doubled the allocated funding for the development of the port in its national budget for 2020.
Minerals have become integral to conflict in Afghanistan: UNDP
Cargo ship carrying sugar for Afghanistan docks at Chabahar
Search and rescue operations underway after deadly floods hit Parwan province
Pakistan FM and Taliban discuss status of peace process
Tahawol: India is accused of disrupting Afghanistan peace process
Clashes between Afghan, Pakistani troops leave 15 dead, 80 wounded – Kandahar
Integrity Watch urges govt to engage with locals to develop mining sector
Afghanistan Cricket CEO sacked for ‘misbehavior’
Tajikistan reduces power supply to Afghanistan from 350 to 40MW
China, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Nepal agree to jointly fight COVID-19
Tahawol: India is accused of disrupting Afghanistan peace process
Sola: New issues in peace process
Tahawol: India is accused of disrupting Afghanistan peace process
Zerbena: Fresh fruits market in Afghanistan
Morning News Show Part2: Taliban team visits Islamabad
Trending
- Business5 days ago
Australian Fortescue interested to invest in Afghanistan mining sector
- Featured4 days ago
Pakistan takes steps to conform to UN sanctions against Afghan Taliban
- Tahawol4 days ago
Tahawol: Khalilzad urges gov’t, Taliban to “immediately start intra-Afghan negotiations”
- Morning News Show4 days ago
Morning News Show Part2: Efforts underway for bringing peace process
- Morning News Show4 days ago
Morning News Show Part1: Women and youth’s role in Afghan peace process
- Latest News5 days ago
Russia expects prisoner swap between gov’t, Taliban to be completed soon
- Featured3 days ago
Kabul province police chief fired over rise in attacks in city
- Featured4 days ago
Early morning IED blasts and armed attack continue to rattle Kabul