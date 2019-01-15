Car Bombing in Kabul Left Casualties ‘Mostly’ to Civilians

(Last Updated On: January 15, 2019)

Car-bomb blast near Green Village compound in eastern Kabul on Monday left casualties mostly to civilians including children and women.

The Interior Ministry said that the attack killed at least four people including two security guards of Green Village – a compound housing foreign workers in Kabul – and 114 more wounded including children and women.

“We didn’t find clues to indicate that the militants had entered the compound,” Najib Danish, Spokesman of the Interior Ministry said. “We are currently investigating the incident.”

According to the residents, it was a huge blast and its shockwaves were heard almost throughout the city. The targeted guesthouse is located close to residential area.

“We want this guesthouse to be moved far from the residential areas,” said Ghulam Jilani, a victim of the incident.

Financial Loses

The blast was triggered by an explosive-packed car which also incurred financial losses to the people, living in nearby residential houses. The residents urged the government to help them in this regard.

“All windows and glasses of our house were destroyed,” Obaidullah said. “We should receive assistance,” another resident Rahimullah pleaded.

They also asked the government to ensure their security.

Zakir was one of those killed in the attack. He was recently graduated from the school and married a couple of months ago.

“Only two months passed from his marriage before being killed,” Zakir’s cousin Ahmad Zia Noor said. “He was a fresh school graduate and was studying at an educational center in the area.”

The Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack, asserting that it targeted foreign nationals in the capital.