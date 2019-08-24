Car Bomb Targets U.S. Forces Convoy in Parwan

(Last Updated On: August 24, 2019)

A car bomb targeted a U.S. Forces convoy close to Bagram Airfield in Sayyad district of Parwan province on Friday night.

The Resolute Support Mission has confirmed the incident in a statement, adding that “no casualties or injuries to US or Coalition forces.”

“Unfortunately local businesses were damaged though. Rather than taking responsibility for and apologizing for the harm they bring to innocent Afghans and their businesses,” the statement added.

However, the Taliban militant group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

The group has further claimed that a suicide bomber has detonated an explosive-laden car while the U.S. forces were patrolling at the area in which seven U.S. soldiers were killed and four others wounded.

Meanwhile, the Resolute Support Mission has rejected the group’s claims adding that the “Taliban spread lies about the attack.”