(Last Updated On: September 19, 2019)

A car bomb was detonated today around 5:30 am in Qalat capital of Zabul province, local officials confirmed.

Provincial governor spokesman, Gul Islam Sayal said that the blast occurred near National Directorate of Security headquarters in Qalat.

At least 12 civilians were killed and 60 others were wounded in the incident, Sayal added.

The Taliban militant group claimed responsibly for the attack.

