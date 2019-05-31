Breaking News

Car Bomb Rocks Kabul, Killing 4

Ariana News Leave a comment 0 Views

(Last Updated On: May 31, 2019)

A car bomb blast killed at least four civilians in the capital Kabul city on Friday morning, Interior Ministry (MoI) confirmed. 

Nasrat Rahimi, a spokesman for Ministry of Interior Affairs told Ariana News that the incident occurred in Qala-e-Wazir area in PD9 of Kabul at around 8:30 am on Friday.

Rahimi said, as a result, at least four civilians were killed and three others wounded in the incident.

According to Rahimi the blast targeted a foreign forces convoy at the area. He did not give further details about the incident.

No group or individual has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Tags

About Ariana News

Check Also

Ghani Leaves for Saudi Arabia to Attend OIC Summit

(Last Updated On: May 30, 2019)President Ashraf Ghani left for Saudi Arabia on Thursday to …

Copyright © 2019 Ariana News. All rights reserved. A project by Ariana News