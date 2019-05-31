Car Bomb Rocks Kabul, Killing 4

(Last Updated On: May 31, 2019)

A car bomb blast killed at least four civilians in the capital Kabul city on Friday morning, Interior Ministry (MoI) confirmed.

Nasrat Rahimi, a spokesman for Ministry of Interior Affairs told Ariana News that the incident occurred in Qala-e-Wazir area in PD9 of Kabul at around 8:30 am on Friday.

Rahimi said, as a result, at least four civilians were killed and three others wounded in the incident.

According to Rahimi the blast targeted a foreign forces convoy at the area. He did not give further details about the incident.

No group or individual has claimed responsibility for the attack.