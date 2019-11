(Last Updated On: November 13, 2019)

At least seven people were killed and seven others were wounded in a car bomb explosion in Kabul’s PD 15, a spokesperson for the Interior Ministry Nasrat Rahimi said.

According to Mr. Rahimi, the explosion happened at around 7:25 am in Qasim Street in the city.

No individual or group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.

This is a developing story….