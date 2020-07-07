Latest News
Car bomb kills public police commander – Nangarhar
A local police commander was killed in a suicide attack in Khewa district of eastern Nangarhar province, a local official confirmed.
The incident took place at around 10:30 on Tuesday after an explosive-loaded vehicle went off at the Bazar of the district.
Mir Zaman, a local police commander for Kuz Kunar district of Nangarhar, along with two of his bodyguards were killed and five more were wounded, Attaullah Khogyani, a spokesman for Nangarhar governor confirmed.
Immediately no group or individual has claimed responsibility for the attack.
Japan warns of more heavy rain in flood-hit areas
People complain of lack of medicine in Afghan-Japan hospital
COVID-19 patient relatives complain of a lack of medical supplies at the Afghan-Japan hospital – one of the isolation wards for COVID-19 patients in Kabul – saying they have to buy medicines from outside the hospital.
According to patients’ relatives, the hospital provides oxygen only that while using balloons the attendants themselves have to set them up.
Ahmad Zahir Sultani, head of Afghan-Japan hospital, however, said that situation is under control, adding the hospital puts efforts to satisfy the patients and their attendants.
It comes as Afghanistan witnesses a decline in confirmed cases while it saw a spike in daily deaths cases. Only 34 COVID-19 patients have died in the past 24 hours.
In a daily update, the Ministry of Public Health recorded 239 new Coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours.
It brings the total affected people to 33190 with 898 deaths and more than 20,000 recoveries.
Millions of dollars embezzled in Afghan customs: Watchdog
Integrity Watch of Afghanistan says that corrupt employees in Afghan customs, local tyrants, and government figures have embezzled millions of dollars of customs revenues.
Based on the findings of local authorities, ten cargoes are being pulled out of the customs office without paying the customs duty with the same plate number, and about 100 cargoes are not paying their customs duties daily.
Ghulam Hashim, a member of the Herat Provincial Council, said: “Ten trucks are being cleared through customs with one plate number. Extra tonnage vehicles up to 100 trucks a day, extra tonnage fuel tankers were being cleared through customs.”
The head of Islam Qala Customs also confirms the widespread corruption in this customs.
“The threats from the powerful and the mafia are so much that 100 percent of the legal work cannot be done there, the high-level work of the employees is carried out by force, and even some employees, including the human resources manager, have been beaten,” said Mustafa Hakimi, Herat’s customs chief. “
Herat’s governor says only 30,000 afghanis are paid out of the three million AFN from the costums duties of a cargo.
Ahmad Wahid Qatali, the governor of Herat, said: “Seven vehicles have been loaded, seven of which have illegal loads, overloads, warnings and reload.”
Findings of Integrity Watch of Afghanistan from the Customs Office show that millions of dollars’ worth of customs revenue has been lost.
“Millions of dollars of Afghanistan’s customs revenue is wasted every year because there are people infected with corruption in the customs and the intervention of local powerful people and people within the government,” said Naser Timouri, a researcher at Integrity Watch of Afghanistan.
The Ministry of Finance, however, confirmed the existence of corruption in the customs.
“The issue of corruption is not in doubt that it exists, but the figures presented are waiting for the governor to share his findings with us so that we can find out on what basis the governor obtained these figures,” said Shamrooz Khan Masjidi, a spokesman for the Ministry of Finance. It’s found. “
Observers at Integrity Watch of Afghanistan say that non-transparent and non-competitive customs clearance has corrupted the structure.
Farid Ahmad, a spokesman for the Independent Administrative Reform Commission, said: “So far, all recruitment at customs has been done by the Ministry of Finance and the Independent Administrative Reform Commission has played no role. But by presidential decree, customs posts are set to compete freely.” “
Although the Ministry of Finance says that scanners have been set up in customs offices for corruption, sources say that in some customs offices, the scanners are kept inactive due to product exemptions.
