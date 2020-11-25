Car bomb in Kandahar leaves 17 wounded

(Last Updated On: November 25, 2020)

At least 17 people, including six policemen, were wounded Wednesday morning in Kandahar province in a car bomb, local officials said.

According to officials the blast occurred at around 10:30 am local time when a suicide car bomber detonated his explosives close to the PD11 police building.

Police said the building has been partially destroyed.

Officials also said the surrounding area is residential and a number of houses have been damaged.

The Ministry of Interior (MoI) also confirmed the explosion and said six police members were wounded.

So far no group has claimed responsibility for the attack.