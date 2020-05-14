Connect with us

Car bomb hits gov’t facility – Paktia

1 min ago

A car bomb hit a government facility in Paktia, reportedly an army base, today morning, leaving dozens of civilian casualties.

Confirming the blast, Paktia officials said 5 civilians had been killed and 19 others, including 5 military personnel, had been injured.

Paktia Police Chief Sultan Daud confirmed that a car bomb – a Mazda truck improvised with explosives – had exploded at a military facility in Gardez, Paktia province.

The spokesperson for 203 Thunder Corps, Emal Momand, said 5 civilians had been killed and 19 others, including 5 military personnel, had been injured, adding that the number of casualties is likely to vary.

The responsibility for the attack has been claimed yet.

Talibans’ attack in Zabul reppresents the group continues violence

2 months ago

March 21, 2020

The Presidential Palace says that the Taliban’s attack in Zabul province represents the group is in the favor of continuing the violence, as it has just conducted an Infiltrated attack on an Afghan military base in Qalat city of Zabul province amidst the process of intra-Afghan dialogue.

Taliban started the first day of the Persian year, 1399, with war – killing 20 Afghan troopers. The government states this attack seriously affects the peace process.

Moreover, according to recent reports, six Afghan troopers have been killed in the Nejrab district of Kapisa province.

Latif Mahmood, the deputy spokesman of the Presidential Palace, said that the Taliban endangers the peace process by launching such attacks, and of course, it shows their disloyalty to the process.

In the meantime, Nickolas Kay NATO’s Senior Civilian Representative in Afghanistan, said in a tweet, “I condemn the savage Taliban attack on the Afghan security forces in Zabul. What kind of people can order and do this to fellow Afghans on the day of Nowruz, in the midst of a global pandemic & after professing a commitment to peace? Shameful.”

On the other hand, sources close to the Taliban say that the Afghan government has not acted upon their commitments with the Taliban.

According to them, the recent violence is possibly because of the government’s slow processing of the prisoner releases.

Shahzada Massoud, a politician, has expressed that the political leaders should come to an agreement and intra-Afghan negotiations should start to announce ceasefire in the country, otherwise, war will continue.

Two U.S. Service Members Killed in Afghanistan

4 months ago

January 11, 2020

At least two U.S. service members were killed and two others wounded in an IED blast in Kandahar province, the NATO-led Resolute Support Mission said in a statement.

The incident took place on Saturday after an IED hits US forces vehicle.

According to the statement, the US service members were killed while conducting “operations as part of NATO’s Resolute Support Mission.”

“In accordance with the U.S. Department of Defense policy, the names of the service members killed in action will be withheld until 24 hours after notification of next of kin is complete,” read the statement.

However, the Taliban militant group in a statement has claimed the responsibility for the explosion.

This is the first casualty of the U.S. forces in 2020 in Afghanistan.

Car Bomb Hit Army Outpost Khakrez District Kandahar

4 months ago

January 5, 2020

A car bomb targeted a military outpost in Khakrez district of southern Kandahar province, sources said.

A security source, on condition of anonymity, told Ariana News that the Taliban militants have carried out a car bomb attack on a military outpost in Shargha area of the district at around 10 am, Sunday.

According to the sources, a number of Afghan forces have been killed and wounded in the attack.

However, the provincial spokesman confirmed the incident, he denied providing further details.

Meanwhile, the Kandahar police spokesman, Jamal Nasir, said that the Taliban insurgents were planning to attack a National Army outpost but the Afghan forces eliminated the attackers in time.

He added that nine Taliban militants have been killed and six wounded in the crossfire.

On the other hand, the Taliban claim that dozens of Afghan forces have been killed and two have been taken captives in the clash.

