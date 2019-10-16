Car Bomb Hits Gov’t Building in Laghman

(Last Updated On: October 16, 2019)

A car bomb was detonated near administrative building of Laghman’s Alishang district at around 6 am on Wednesday, local officials said.

The Provincial spokesman Assadullah Dawlatzai confirms the incident adding that at least two Afghan security forces were killed and 10 soldiers were wounded.

Dawlatzai further added that at least 25 students who were studying in a nearby mosque were also wounded in the blast.

No individual or group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.

This is a developing story…