Breaking News

Car Bomb Hits Gov’t Building in Laghman

Ariana News Leave a comment 16 Views

(Last Updated On: October 16, 2019)

A car bomb was detonated near administrative building of Laghman’s Alishang district at around 6 am on Wednesday, local officials said.

The Provincial spokesman Assadullah Dawlatzai  confirms the incident adding that at least two Afghan security forces were killed and 10 soldiers were wounded.

Dawlatzai further added that at least 25 students who were studying in a nearby mosque were also wounded in the blast.

No individual or group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.

This is a developing story…

Tags

About Ariana News

Avatar

Check Also

NATO Calls on Taliban to Make ‘Real Compromises’ at Negotiating Table

(Last Updated On: October 15, 2019)NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Monday called on the …

Copyright © 2019 Ariana News. All rights reserved. A project by Ariana News