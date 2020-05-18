Car bomb hits Ghazni; heavy casualties reported

(Last Updated On: May 18, 2020)

A car bomb hit an NDS bases in Ghazni province, this morning, leaving heavy casualties.

According to sources, dozens have been killed and wounded in the attack.

Head of Ghazni civil hospital, Baz Mohammad Himat, told the media that 7 dead and 25 wounded, all military men, had been received by the hospital.

Ghazni head of provincial council reports 6 kills and 40 wounded.

Officials have not commented on the attack yet, although preliminary reports indicate that the bomber struck a National Directorate of Security (NDS) base which is located near the Traffic Square and the Islamic Culture Center.

The Taliban claimed responsibility for the bombing, adding it has caused heavy casualties.