Car bomb hits Ghazni; heavy casualties reported

37 mins ago

(Last Updated On: May 18, 2020)

A car bomb hit an NDS bases in Ghazni province, this morning, leaving heavy casualties.

According to sources, dozens have been killed and wounded in the attack.

Head of Ghazni civil hospital, Baz Mohammad Himat, told the media that 7 dead and 25 wounded, all military men, had been received by the hospital.

Ghazni head of provincial council reports 6 kills and 40 wounded.

Officials have not commented on the attack yet, although preliminary reports indicate that the bomber struck a National Directorate of Security (NDS) base which is located near the Traffic Square and the Islamic Culture Center.

The Taliban claimed responsibility for the bombing, adding it has caused heavy casualties.

Government to implement 430 projects – Baghlan

13 hours ago

May 17, 2020

(Last Updated On: May 17, 2020)

The Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation, and Livestock said Sunday that the government has begun implementing around 430 projects in Baghlan province to manage agricultural products.

Officials said that the projects include dozens of refrigeration systems, vegetable stocks, raisins storages, and other accessories aimed to improve the agricultural earnings of Baghlan farmers.

The project will cost AFN202 million and will be funded by the Ministry of Agriculture as well as 10 percent of it will be contributed by people.

According to reports, these fruit refrigeration systems and vegetable stocks have a capacity of preserving 3,335 tons of agricultural products.

Meanwhile, farmers in Baghlan insisted on timely completion of the projects saying that most of their agricultural products will stagnate in the lack of refrigeration systems.

The projects could provide job opportunities for 4,200 of the Baghlan residents during the implementation of these projects.

Bundesliga kicks off football after two months shut down

14 hours ago

May 17, 2020

(Last Updated On: May 17, 2020)

The German league Bundesliga is the first major football league in Europe which resumed football that was shut down due to the outbreak of Coronavirus.

In the first football match after the Coronavirus outbreak, Borussia Dortmund played against Schalke 04 on May 16th in the Signal Iduna Park stadium.

Erling Haaland, the Dortmund forward scored the first goal after Coronavirus outbreak against Schalke in the 29th minute of the match. Two more goals by Raphael Guerreiro and one goal by Thorgan Hazard give Dortmund a 4-0 lead.

Although football matches started, they are not the same as pre-Corona football matches. These matches will take place behind closed doors with no fans supporting their teams. No children will accompany players to the field, no contact between rivals in the tunnel before the games, and no handshakes with the referee or match officials are allowed.

About 300 essential staff and officials will be attending these matches.

This comes as other major European leagues are about to start soon.

Serie A will likely start on June 13 while the English Premier League will resume on June 1.

Laliga will start on June 12, however, the French football league is canceled.

President Ghani, Abdullah sign a political agreement

18 hours ago

May 17, 2020

(Last Updated On: May 18, 2020)

President Ghani eventually gets along with rival Abdullah agreeing on a political settlement.

The political agreement between President Ghani and Abdullah was signed Sunday afternoon.

Presidential spokesman Sediq Sediqqi tweeted that as per the agreement, Abdullah would lead the National Reconciliation Council and that his men would be part of the cabinet.

Although the details of the agreement are not made public yet, previous media releases indicate that 50 percent of the cabinet appointments will be made by Abdullah, and Gen Dostum will be honored with the highest military rank of marshal, and any dismissal and/or installation of seats will come into effect on reasonable grounds and with the consent of both parties.

The signing of this agreement repeated the history – Afghanistan went back to 2014 – power-sharing under the name of reconciliation.

Once more in the history of Afghanistan, political settlements win over people’s votes.

