Car Bomb Hits Bagram Air Base

An explosion took place close to Bagram military base in Bagram district of Parwan province, local sources said on Wednesday morning.

According to Parwan Police Chief Mohammad Mahfoz Walizada, the incident happened at around 6 am on Wednesday morning when an explosive-laden vehicle went off in Jan Qadam village of Bagram Province near to Bagram airfield.

Walizada added that there is no accurate information about the casualties so far.

Meanwhile, Abdul Shokoor Qudoosi, Bagram’s district chief said that the military base wall was destroyed in the explosion, and gunfire can be heard in the area.

Local residents, however, said that casualties have been imposed on civilians, and houses near the explosions have been destroyed.

No individual or group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.

