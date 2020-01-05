Car Bomb Hit Army Outpost Khakrez District Kandahar

(Last Updated On: January 5, 2020)

A car bomb targeted a military outpost in Khakrez district of southern Kandahar province, sources said.

A security source, on condition of anonymity, told Ariana News that the Taliban militants have carried out a car bomb attack on a military outpost in Shargha area of the district at around 10 am, Sunday.

According to the sources, a number of Afghan forces have been killed and wounded in the attack.

However, the provincial spokesman confirmed the incident, he denied providing further details.

Meanwhile, the Kandahar police spokesman, Jamal Nasir, said that the Taliban insurgents were planning to attack a National Army outpost but the Afghan forces eliminated the attackers in time.

He added that nine Taliban militants have been killed and six wounded in the crossfire.

On the other hand, the Taliban claim that dozens of Afghan forces have been killed and two have been taken captives in the clash.