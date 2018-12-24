Car Bomb, Gunfire near Public Works Ministry in Kabul, Four Wounded

(Last Updated On: December 24, 2018)

An explosive-packed vehicle detonated near Ministry of Public Works in Kabul on Monday with gunfire then breaking out.

The blast took place at around 03:00 pm local time in Kabul’s PD16 after several assailants blew up a car packed with explosives and then engaged in armed clashes with the security forces.

According to the Ministry of Public Health, at least four people were wounded in the incident.

Citing security officials, Ariana News reporter Bayes Hayat said that the exact number of attackers was not cleared yet, but at least two of the assailants have been gunned down. He said about 200 people have also been recovered, following the militants’ attack on the National Authority for People with Disability and Martyrs’ Families in the area.

The area was cordoned off by the security forces.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.