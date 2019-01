(Last Updated On: January 14, 2019)

Car-bomb explosion occurred near Green Village compound in Police District 9, east of Kabul on Monday, the Interior Ministry confirmed.

The Interior Ministry Spokesman Najib Danish said that a car bomb explosion had taken place near Green village compound eastern Kabul – where international company and NGO offices are located.

He said at least four people were killed and 44 more including 10 children were wounded in the blast.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the bombing.