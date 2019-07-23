Breaking News

Car Bomb Blast Kills Two Civilians in Paktika

Ariana News Leave a comment 0 Views

(Last Updated On: July 23, 2019)

At least two civilians were killed after a car bomb went off in Mata Khan district of eastern Paktika province, police said.

Shah Mohammad Aryan, a spokesman for provincial police told Ariana News that the incident has taken place at Patani area of the district at around 12:30 pm on Tuesday.

According to Aryan, a car bomb targeted the district police chief Abdul Wadood Andar, who escaped unharmed.

Two civilians including a child were killed and three guards of Andar were injured in the incident, Aryan added.

No group or individual has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Tags

About Ariana News

Avatar

Check Also

Imran Khan to Meet Donald Trump With Afghan Peace On Agenda

(Last Updated On: July 22, 2019)The United States’ President and Pakistan’s Prime Minister are supposed …

Copyright © 2019 Ariana News. All rights reserved. A project by Ariana News