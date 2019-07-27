Car Bomb Blast Kills 3, Wounds 12 Afghan Forces in Ghazni

(Last Updated On: July 27, 2019)

At least three Afghan security forces were killed and 12 others wounded in a car bomb explosion in central Ghazni province, the provincial media office said in a statement on Saturday.

The incident took place in Ab Band district of Ghazni at around 4:30 am after a suicide bomber detonated his explosives-laden vehicle near the gate of the district building, the statement said.

As a result, at least three security forces were killed and 12 others wounded, the statement added.

Meanwhile, the Taliban militant group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

It comes as clashes between Afghan forces and Taliban insurgents have been intensified in several parts of the province during the last few days.

The Taliban fighters attacked Khogyani district police command on Thursday night in which three security personnel including acting district police chief were killed.

Ghazni is among the volatile provinces in the central part of Afghanistan where the insurgents are actively operating in a number of its districts.