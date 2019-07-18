Car Bomb Attack on Kandahar’s Police Commanding Directorate

(Last Updated On: July 18, 2019)

A car bomb went off around 4:30 pm on Thursday near to the internal gate of Kandahar’s Police Commanding Directorate.

The local officials say that firstly a car bomb went off in the southern gate of the police Commanding Directorate and then two armed attackers started clashes with the security forces, trying to enter to the compound.

Meanwhile, the eyewitnesses of the incident say that the armed attackers are inside the compound and are in clash with the security forces.

The information about the casualties is not available yet.

The Taliban group a statement has claimed the responsibility for the attack.