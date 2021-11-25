World
Car bomb attack kills at least eight in Somalia, officials say
At least eight people were killed in Somalia’s capital on Thursday when Islamist militants launched a suicide attack on a U.N. security convoy using a vehicle laden with explosives, officials and witnesses said.
The Islamist group al Shabaab claimed responsibility for the huge blast which rocked Modadishu and injured at least 23 people, including school students, sending a column of smoke above the city. Gunfire echoed around the scene, witnesses said.
It was not immediately clear if any U.N. personnel were among those killed or injured in the huge blast, which targeted the U.N. convoy as it passed near the site of a school, Reuters reported.
U.N. officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
“We counted eight dead people and 17 others including 13 students injured,” police spokesman Abdifatah Aden Hassan told reporters. He said a suicide bomber in an SUV full of explosives had targeted a U.N. security convoy.
Aamin Ambulance service evacuated at least 23 people who were injured in the blast, Abdikadir Abdirahman, the director of the service, told Reuters.
Abdiasis Abu Musab, al Shabaab’s military operations spokesman, confirmed the Islamist group’s operatives had carried out the attack and said they were targeting a U.N. convoy.
The blast near the K4 junction in the heart of Mogadishu was so large that walls of the nearby Mucassar primary and secondary school collapsed. Cars were mangled in the explosion.
“We were shaken by the blast pressure, then deafened by the gunfire that followed,” said Mohamed Hussein, a nurse at the nearby Osman Hospital, saying he had been pulled from the rubble of a collapsed ceiling.
“Our hospital walls collapsed. Opposite us is a school that also collapsed. I do not know how many died,” he said.
Al Shabaab has been fighting Somalia’s central government for years, seeking to take power and impose its strict interpretation of Islam’s sharia law.
The group frequently carries out bombings and gun assaults in Somalia and elsewhere in its war against the Somalia military and the African Union-mandated AMISOM force that helps protect the government.
World
Authorities in Pakistan burn confiscated drugs worth 1.3 billion dollars
A massive pile of 18 metric tons of drugs, worth 1.3 billion US dollars, was burnt on Wednesday (November 24) on the outskirts of Islamabad by Pakistan’s Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), Reuters reported.
During the drug burning ceremony, Director General of ANF, Major General Ghulam Shabeer Narejo, said his organisation had seized 184 metric tons of narcotics this year.
Officials said the confiscated drugs include hashish, opium, heroin, amphetamine, methamphetamine, ketamine, cocaine, as well as Xanax, ecstasy, Alprazolam and Roche tabs, along with a huge quantity of other drugs and prohibited chemicals, read the report.
According to the report Pakistan is a major conduit for drugs flowing out of its western neighbour, Afghanistan, which is the world’s largest producer of heroin and a major hashish producer.
He called upon all segments of the society to take part in the fight against drugs.
World
Einstein notes with sketches of relativity theory sold in Paris auction for $13 million
A manuscript co-authored by Albert Einstein, offering a rare insight into the legendary physicist’s thinking leading up to his general theory of relativity, was sold in an auction on Tuesday for 11.7 million euros ($13.17 million).
Auction house Christie’s had estimated the value of the manuscript at between 2 million and 3 million euros, Reuters reported.
The 54 pages of paper, around half filled with Einstein’s handwriting, are one of only two working documents known in which the thinker approaches his famous theory that laid the groundwork for modern cosmology and technology such as GPS navigation.
They had been kept in the custody of the Swiss physicist Michele Besso, a close friend and academic partner of Einstein’s, who co-authored the work between 1913 and 1914.
“That’s also what makes it particularly important given that working documents by Einstein before 1919 are extremely rare,” said Vincent Belloy, an expert at Christie’s who hosted the auction in Paris.
“Einstein is someone who kept very few notes, so the mere fact that the manuscript survived and made its way to us already makes it absolutely extraordinary,” he added.
Made up mainly of endless calculations in black ink on wrinkled, lightly yellowed paper, the manuscript challenges Einstein’s popular image as an absolute genius, because it shows that even he – at least sometimes – made mistakes.
“Einstein makes errors in this manuscript, and that I think makes it even greater in a way, because we see the persistence, the thought that was in the process of being built, that is being corrected and redirected,” Belloy said.
In May, a handwritten letter in which Einstein mentioned his famous E=mc² equation, a part of his earlier theory of special relativity, was sold at roughly one million euros in the United States, more than three times its estimated price.
With his general theory of relativity that was published in 1915, Einstein revolutionised modern physics when he first described gravitation as a geometric warping of space and time, a finding that remains valid.
Christie’s did not reveal the name of the buyer.
World
45 North Macedonian tourists killed in bus crash in Bulgaria
At least 45 people, including 12 children, died as a bus carrying mostly North Macedonian tourists crashed in flames on a highway in western Bulgaria on Tuesday, officials said.
Seven people who leapt from the burning bus were rushed to hospital in Sofia and were in stable conditions, hospital staff said. Bulgaria’s interior ministry said 45 people died, Reuters reported.
The cause of the accident was unclear but the bus appeared to have hit a highway barrier either before or after it caught fire, Bulgarian officials said.
Television footage showed the bus charred and gutted by fire in the middle of the highway.
“We have an enormous tragedy here,” Bulgarian interim Prime Minister Stefan Yanev told reporters.
Interior Minister Boyko Rashkov said: “People are clustered inside and are burnt to ash.”
“The picture is terrifying, terrifying. I have never seen anything like that before,” he told reporters at the site.
Bulgarian investigative service chief Borislav Sarafov said four buses from a North Macedonian travel agency had entered Bulgaria late on Monday from Turkey.
“Human mistake by the driver or a technical malfunction are the two initial versions for the accident,” he said.
The accident happened on Struma highway about 45 km west of Sofia around 2am Bulgarian time.
Bayat Foundation provides aid to needy people in Bamiyan
IEA says girls schools and universities will reopen next year
Car bomb attack kills at least eight in Somalia, officials say
UN calls for solidarity and commitment to end violence against women and girls
Zerbena: Standardization in projects discussed
OPED: Is the West’s conscience being overshadowed by its political ego?
IEA’s reclusive supreme leader makes rare public appearance
Save Lives! Donate Today to Help Prevent A Catastrophe in Afghanistan
55 ISIS-K militants surrender in Nangarhar
Two killed, 10 wounded in shooting at wedding party in Nangarhar
Zerbena: Standardization in projects discussed
Tawahol: Start of negotiations between US and Taliban discussed
Saar: Interior Ministry’s directions to Islamic Emirate commanders discussed
Zerbena: Afghanistan’s economic situation and poverty discussed
Tahawol: Assessing Afghanistan from 2001 till 2021
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
Bayat Foundation reaches out to help Kabul orphanages
-
Business5 days ago
Finance ministry to back pay govt workers for three months
-
Latest News5 days ago
West claims IEA letter to US Congress ‘misconstrued the facts’
-
Latest News4 days ago
Afghanistan dedicated to protecting rights of all ethnic groups, women: Muttaqi
-
Tahawol5 days ago
Tahawol: US response to Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan letter discussed
-
Business3 days ago
IEA says 698 tons of dried fruits exported in last two weeks
-
Sport4 days ago
Afghanistan’s U19s in Group C of 2022 ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup
-
Latest News3 days ago
IEA lays down new rules for TV broadcasting companies