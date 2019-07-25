Car Bomb Attack in Kabul; 16 People Killed, Injured

(Last Updated On: July 25, 2019)

A car bomb attack went off today in Pul-e-Charkhi area of PD9 Kabul city, killing and injuring at least 16 people.

“The exposition in Despechri area was a car bomb attack conducted by the Taliban to kill the civilians. Unfortunately, three civilians have been killed and 13 others have been injured,” said Nasrat Rahimi, the Spokesperson to the Ministry of Interior.

Criticizing the government, the incident eyewitnesses say that they witness such incidents almost every day and describe the government failed in terms of proving security to them.

“We were sleep inside the room when the wall collapsed on us. When woke up immediately, there was too much dust and dirt inside the room,” said Nazir Ahmad, an eyewitness of the incident.

“What will be the future of this country? Every day the situation gets worsen though we hope it will be better. Three explosions occurred today,” said Hamid, an eyewitness of the incident.

Meanwhile, some people say the number of causalities higher than what that officials report.

“Lots of our friends injured and too many people killed,” said Abdulqahar, an eyewitness of the incident.

The Taliban group claimed responsibility for the attack, saying they killed 9 senior foreigner officials.

At the same time, the Presidential Palace says that the Taliban cannot achieve any privileges in the peace process by doing suicide attacks.

This comes as three explosions occurred today in Kabul while the peace talks are going on with the Taliban.