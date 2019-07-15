Candidates Criticize Ghani For Premature Electoral Campaigns  

(Last Updated On: July 15, 2019)

A number of the presidential candidates say that President Ghani is trying to deceive the people using his early electoral campaigns.

They further say that the President inaugurates the inaugurated projects in addition to his provincial visits with the purpose of the electoral campaign.

“The Afghan people consider this as an early electoral campaign. The people should note that all the projects that they [government officials] inaugurated during the four past months were inaugurated before,” said Shahab Hakimi, a presidential candidate.

Recently, President Ghani laid the foundation stone for the Darulaman Administrative Complex while the foundation stone was laid by Sayed Mansour Naderi, the former minister of Urban Development alongside some other government officials including the governor of Kabul back in May 2018.

“The people have become more vigilant compared to the past. They will not be deceived anymore,” said Sheida Mohammad Abdali, a presidential candidate.

At the same time, the lawmakers want the premature electoral campaigns to be ended.

“The re-inauguration of the projects by the President is an effort to deceive the public and considered to be electoral campaign before the scheduled official time of campaigns,” said Habiburrahman Pedram, an MP from Herat province.

However, Sediq Seddie, the Spokesperson of the President, rejects the claims and says that it should be considered which Mr. Ghani is a President before being a candidate and as the President of the country he has the reasonability of running the administration.

The early electoral campaigns have arised concerns among the presidential candidates.

The criticizers ask the government to end up its premature electoral campaigns and misusing of the government facilities.