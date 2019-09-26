Candidates Can View Result Sheets Online at End of Election Day: IEC

(Last Updated On: September 26, 2019)

In order to organize a transparent presidential election, Afghanistan’s Independent Election Commission (IEC) has dispatched 38,000 biometric devices to polling centers across the country.

An official said that the biometric devices will send the result sheets of polling centers to the national tally center in Kabul at the end of the voting day.

Habib-ul-Rahman Nang, the Chief of IEC Secretariat told Ariana News that presidential candidates can see the turnout in a special website.

“We will provide a special user for the candidates. They can login into a special website. Every result sheet will be received at the main server and the main server will forward that result sheet automatically to that special website where the candidates can see and download the turnout but cannot edit or remove it,” Mr. Nang said.

However, a Kabul-based election monitoring organization on Thursday announced that it

“FEFA believes that the technical security of biometric devices, according to their function and operation, are not considered based on the necessity of the situation and there is a possibility of malfunctioning and misuse of the devices,” said Naim Asghari, a member of Free and Fair Election Foundation of Afghanistan.

He added that if any problem occurs with the devices there is no substitute.

This comes after IEC announced that it will invalidate any vote without a photo of the voter, a picture of the sticker on the voter’s national identity card, and the fingerprint of the voter.