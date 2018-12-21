Candidate Registration Process for Presidential Elections Will Kick Off Tomorrow

(Last Updated On: December 21, 2018)

The Independent Election Commission (IEC) says the registration process of candidates for presidential elections will begin tomorrow (Saturday).

According to the timeline of the election commission, the registration process of eligible candidates for presidential elections will start on December 22 and will end on January 2, 2019.

Abdul Aziz Ibrahimi Deputy Spokesman of the IEC said that they have prepared the operational plan for the presidential poll and that ready to kick off registering the candidates.

The IEC assured that the delay in declaring the final results of the parliamentary election will not affect the process, adding that preliminary results of the vote for Kabul and the remaining provinces will be announced at the end of next week.

This comes as a number of politicians and political parties have stepped up to form their election tickets for the presidential election which is scheduled to be held on April 20, next year.

The IEC said that so far at least 10 individuals have received the information packages through the commission’s office and online services.

Former National Security Advisor Mohammad Hanif Atmar who declared his intent to run for the elections last month has already completed the legal process of registration, a source close to his team said.

According to the source, Mohammad Yunus Qanoni and Mohammad Mohaqiq have already been picked as Atmar’s first and second deputies respectively.

Sources at the grand coalition, meanwhile, said that the coalition has not yet formed an election ticket and that there is a possibility that it may back several candidates in the elections.

In addition, President Ashraf Ghani has also declared that he is seeking a second term after revealing that his current second deputy Mohammad Sarwar Danish will remain in his team for the April presidential vote.

However, the Chief Executive Abdullah Abdulllah yet to announce his position in the coming elections.

“We don’t want to comment on the candidacy of Chief Executive yet, but for now it is important to have timely Presidential elections in the country,” said Fraidon Khozon, a Deputy Spokesman for CEO.