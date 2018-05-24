Candidate Registration for Upcoming Elections to Begin on Saturday

(Last Updated On: May 24, 2018 4:52 pm)

Registration of candidates for parliamentary and district council elections will begin on Saturday (May 26), the Independent Election Commission (IEC) announced Thursday.

According to IEC, the registration process would begin in two days and continue until June 12 across the country.

Afghan citizen, who is 25 or over, can register his name and contest the legislative polls. Moreover, the candidates should bear 1,000 followers; education plays no role in their candidacy status.

“No one can get official candidacy status before announcement of the final list of candidates by the election commission,” said Hafizullah Hashimi, a member of the IEC.

Parliament in Afghanistan is consisted of two chambers of Wolesi Jirga or Lower House and Mushrano Jirga or Upper House. The president expected to select thirty-four members of the Mushrano Jirga.