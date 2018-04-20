Candidate Registration for Parliamentary Elections to Begin on May 22

(Last Updated On: April 20, 2018 2:22 pm)

Registration of candidates for the parliamentary elections will begin on May 22, the Independent Election Commission (IEC) said on Friday.

The registration process would continue to June 2 for twelve days and any Afghan citizen, who is 25 or over, can register his name and contest the legislative polls.

Parliament in the post-war Afghanistan would be consisted of two chambers of walesi Jirga or lower house and Mushrano Jirga or upper house.

Member of the Walesi Jirga will be elected for five years while member of the Mushrano Jirga would have tenure of four years.

“The government is trying to increase public awareness campaigns about the election,” Hafizullah Hashemi, IEC commissioner said.

Previously, IEC has expressed serious concern about the high number of polling stations in the country that are under security threats during elections.

According to the IEC, from the total number of 7,300 polling stations, 1,707 centers are under threat in 32 districts with the majority of the polling stations located in Helmand, Uruzgan, Kunduz, Badakhshan, Faryab, and Ghazni while some others are in other provinces.