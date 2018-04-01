Cancer Cases Increasing in Afghanistan: Health Minister

(Last Updated On: April 01, 2018 7:35 pm)

The Minister of Public Health (MoPH) Firozuddin Firoz said Sunday that the cases of non-communicable diseases especially cancer has increased in the country.

“Day by day, there is an increase in the cases of non-communicable diseases in Afghanistan which includes cancer,” Minister Firoz told participants at the second general assembly of Afghanistan Cancer Foundation (ACF).

He added that more than 60 patients are receiving treatments in the country on daily basis and 13,000 patients have been cured during the last one year.

At the same event, First Lady Rula Ghani, who has played a key role in setting up the Afghanistan Cancer Foundation, a center for the treatment, prevention and timely diagnosis of cancers in Kabul, described the goals of the foundation.

“The main goals of Afghanistan Cancer Foundation are public awareness in Afghanistan from harms and risks of cancer,” First Lady said.

Doctors believe that lack of information among cancer patients regarding the curability of this disease has increased cancer mortality.

“Most of the people think this disease is incurable while 50 percent of cancer cases can be treated,” the Head of Kabul Medical University Shir Agha Zarif said.

According to the World Health Organization fact sheet, cancer is the second leading cause of death globally, and was responsible for 8.8 million deaths in 2015.