World
Canadian court awards C$107 million to families of airliner downed by Iran
A court in Ontario, Canada, has awarded C$107 million ($83.94 million), plus interest, to the families of six people who died when the Iranian Revolutionary Guards downed a Ukraine International Airlines plane near Tehran two years ago.
Iran shot down the airliner in January 2020. All 176 people onboard were killed, including 55 Canadian citizens and 30 permanent residents, Reuters reported.
The six family members awarded compensation by the Ontario court lost spouses, siblings, children, nieces and nephews aboard Flight 752, their lawyer, Mark Arnold, said in a statement on Monday. They had filed a civil lawsuit against Iran and other officials they believe were to blame for the incident.
The lawyer said his team will look to seize Iranian assets in Canada and abroad. He said Iran has oil tankers in other countries and his team will be looking to seize whatever it can to pay what the families are owed.
The decision by Justice Edward Belobaba of Ontario’s Superior Court of Justice was dated December 31 and announced by Arnold on Monday.
The case was filed by Shahin Moghaddam, Mehrzad Zarei and Ali Gorji. Fearing reprisals from Iran, some of the other plaintiffs withheld their names, CBC News reported earlier.
A special Canadian forensic team had produced a report in mid-2021 that accused Iran of incompetence and recklessness over the downing of the Ukrainian passenger plane. Iran criticized the report as being “highly politicized”.
The report found that while the shooting down of Ukrainian International Airlines flight 752 had not been premeditated, it did not absolve Iranian officials of responsibility for the incident.
Iran admitted it shot down the airliner shortly after takeoff from Tehran in January 2020 and blamed a “disastrous mistake” by forces on high alert during a confrontation with the United States, Reuters reported.
At the time, Iran was on edge about possible attacks after it fired missiles at Iraqi bases housing U.S. forces in retaliation for the killing days before of its most powerful military commander, Qassem Soleimani, in a U.S. missile strike at Baghdad airport.
World
Biden tells Ukraine US will ‘respond decisively’ if Russia further invades
US President Joe Biden on Sunday told Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy the United States and its allies will “respond decisively” if Russia further invades Ukraine, the White House said in a statement.
The call came days after Biden held a second conversation in a month with Russian President Vladimir Putin amid tensions on Russia’s border with Ukraine, where Russia has massed some 100,000 troops, Reuters reported.
“President Biden made clear that the United States and its allies and partners will respond decisively if Russia further invades Ukraine,” White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said in a statement following the call.
Biden and Zelenskiy discussed preparations for a series of upcoming diplomatic meetings to address the crisis, according to the White House.
Zelenskiy said on Twitter that they discussed joint actions on keeping peace in Europe and preventing further escalation.
“The first international talk of the year with @POTUS proves the special nature of our relations,” Zelenskiy tweeted. He said the joint actions of Ukraine, the United States “and partners in keeping peace in Europe, preventing further escalation, reforms, deoligarchization were discussed. We appreciate the unwavering support of Ukraine.”
Representatives from US and Russia are set to hold talks on January 9-10 in Geneva, followed by Russia-NATO Council talks and a meeting of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe.
Biden has said he told Putin it was important for the Russians to take steps toward easing the crisis before those meetings.
Putin’s foreign affairs adviser told reporters last week that Putin warned Biden that pursuit of sanctions “could lead to a complete rupture of relations between out countries and Russia-West relations will be severely damaged.”
Kremlin officials have stressed they want guarantees that any future expansion of NATO must exclude Ukraine and other former Soviet countries, Reuters reported. The Russians have demanded that the military alliance remove offensive weaponry from countries in the region.
Biden expressed support for diplomatic measures to ease tensions while also reaffirming “the United States’ commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” the White House said.
World
UAE to ban non-vaccinated citizens from traveling abroad
The United Arab Emirates will ban non-vaccinated citizens from traveling abroad from January 10, the state news agency WAM reported on Saturday, citing the foreign ministry and the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority.
The report said that fully vaccinated citizens would also require a booster shot to be eligible to travel. The ban would not apply to those with medical or humanitarian exemptions, Reuters reported.
World
At least 12 killed in stampede at India Kashmir shrine
At least 12 pilgrims died and more than a dozen were injured in a stampede at a Hindu shrine in Kashmir on Saturday morning, police said.
All of the injured have been hospitalized, police added and the stampede is believed to have happened when a huge crowd of devotees, who had come to mark the beginning of the New Year, entered the Vaishno Devi Bhawan shrine, Reuters reported.
“Extremely saddened by the loss of lives due to a stampede at Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan,” said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a condolence message.
According to the association, Afghanistan produced 900,000
Canadian court awards C$107 million to families of airliner downed by Iran
Activists call on IEA to ease media restrictions
Tahawol: US 20-year military presence in Afghanistan discussed
Zerbena: Reduction in exports of Afghan carpet discussed
Afghanistan to host Netherlands in three-match ODI series
Moscow sends new tanks to Tajikistan base close to border with Afghanistan
IOC to send humanitarian aid package to Afghanistan
Bayat Foundation distributes food aid to at-risk, disabled residents of Kabul
Afghan Olympic Committee urges athletes who fled to return home
Tahawol: US 20-year military presence in Afghanistan discussed
Zerbena: Reduction in exports of Afghan carpet discussed
Tahawol: Protesters in Kabul call for release of Afghanistan’s assets
Saar: Efforts to revive economic ties between Afghanistan and China discussed
Tahawol: Review of important events in Afghanistan in 2021
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
Ghani tells BBC his biggest mistake was trusting foreign partners
-
Latest News5 days ago
Bayat Foundation rolls out aid to hundreds of at-risk families in Uruzgan
-
Latest News4 days ago
Pakistan begins dispatching 50,000 metric tons of wheat to Afghanistan
-
World5 days ago
Senior officials to lead Russia-US security talks in Geneva
-
Latest News5 days ago
Blinken appoints special envoy for Afghan women and girl’s rights
-
Business5 days ago
Afghan and Pakistan officials negotiate double taxation agreement
-
World4 days ago
‘Serious’ talk between Biden and Putin sets stage for diplomacy
-
World4 days ago
Four killed, 15 wounded in Pakistan bomb blast