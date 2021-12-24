World
Canada meets 2021 immigration target with 401,000 new permanent residents
Canada met its target of granting 401,000 foreigners permanent residency in 2021 by focusing its efforts on temporary residents already in the country, Immigration Minister Sean Fraser said on Thursday.
According to Reuters report Canada, which depends on immigration to drive its economy and support an aging population, saw new permanent residents falling over 45% to 185,000 in 2020, when borders were largely closed due to COVID-19.
The majority of the new 401,000 permanent residents – a figure reached for the first time in more than a century – were already in Canada on temporary status, according to a statement from the immigration minister, Reuters reported.
“Last year, we set an ambitious goal. Today, we achieved it,” Fraser said.
Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government has relied on immigration to boost the Canadian economy since coming to power in 2015, setting an annual target of about 1% of the country’s population of nearly 38 million, read the report.
The government has said it hopes to add 411,000 new permanent residents next year.
Official data released earlier on Thursday showed Canada’s economy likely expanded for the sixth consecutive month in November, coming very close to pre-pandemic levels.
US Navy seizes arms from Iran ‘likely bound for Yemen’
The U.S. Navy said it seized a large cache of assault rifles and ammunition being smuggled by a fishing ship from Iran likely bound for war-ravaged Yemen.
ABC news reported that U.S. Navy patrol ships discovered the weapons aboard what the Navy described as a stateless fishing vessel in an operation that began on Monday in the northern reaches of the Arabian Sea off Oman and Pakistan. Sailors boarded the vessel and found 1,400 Kalashnikov-style rifles and 226,600 rounds of ammunition, as well five Yemeni crew members, ABC reported.
Iran denies arming the Houthis despite evidence to the contrary, ABC reported.
Saudi-led coalition hits Yemen’s Sanaa airport
The Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen on Monday carried out air strikes on the international airport of the Houthi-controlled Yemeni capital Sanaa after asking civilians to immediately evacuate, Reuters quoting state media.
The coalition called on the workers of international and humanitarian organisations in the airport to immediately evacuate as it had taken “legal measures to deal with the threat operationally,” state media said.
The coalition said it lifted the protection off specific sites in the airport and carried out strikes on “legitimate military targets” in it, read the report.
“The operation comes in response to threats and the use of the airport’s facilities to launch cross-border attacks,” it said.
According to Reuters the strikes hit six sites, coalition spokesman Brigadier General Turki al-Malki said, including places used for launching attacks by drones, training drone personnel, housing trainers and trainees, and storing drones.
“Destroying these targets will not have any effect on the operational capacity of the airport, and will not affect managing the airspace, the air traffic, and ground handling operations,” the spokesman said in a statement.
During the seven-year-old conflict, forces of the Iran-aligned Houthi movement have sent drones and fired missiles into Saudi Arabia, and the Saudi-led coalition has retaliated with air strikes inside Yemen, Reuters reported.
On Sunday, the coalition said it had destroyed a drone launched from the airport and aimed at civilians at Saudi Arabia’s King Abdullah airport in Jizan, near the border with Yemen.
The coalition also said on Sunday it conducted a military operation in Sanaa to destroy workshops and warehouses for drones and other weapons, urging civilians to avoid the area.
The coalition intervened in Yemen in 2015 after the Houthis ousted the internationally recognised government from Sanaa.
Philippine death toll from Typhoon Rai climbs to 208
The death toll in the Philippines caused by Typhoon Rai has risen to 208, after the storm carved a trail of destruction in central and southern provinceslate last week, the national police spokesperson said on Monday.
There were 52 people still missing, according to police data, as relief efforts continued following one of the deadliest typhoons to have struck the Southeast Asian country, Reuters reported.
The police have been mobilised for relief operations and to ensure order in calamity stricken areas, national police spokesperson Roderick Alba said.
The number of casualties cited by police was far higher than the 58 deaths recorded by the national disaster agency up to now. The agency said it was still validating reports from affected regions, Reuters reported.
More than half of the deaths reported by police were fatalities in the central Visayas region, which includes Bohol province, home to some of the country’s most-popular tourist destinations, including dive spots.
On Sunday, Bohol Governor Arthur Yap reported 74 deaths in his province, citing partial reports that he said had been verified by both the health department and local government officials.
Relief operations have been accelerating but remain hampered by damage caused to communication and power lines, which have yet to be restored in many devastated areas.
Rai had displaced nearly 490,000 people in the Philippines before it moved toward the South China Sea over the weekend, also leaving huge destruction in the provinces of Cebu, Leyte, and Surigao del Norte, including the popular Siargao surfing destination, and Dinagat Islands.
President Rodrigo Duterte has committed to release around $40 million in funds to typhoon-hit provinces to help in recovery efforts.
