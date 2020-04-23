Canada expresses concerns over ‘protracted political crisis’ in Afghanistan

(Last Updated On: April 23, 2020)

Canada has deeply expressed concern about the “protracted political crisis” in Afghanistan.

The country’s embassy in Kabul said in a statement that, the current situation is hindering governance, holding back the peace process, and is undermining the effectiveness of the response to the unfolding pandemic.

“We strongly urge all parties to place the interests of the people of Afghanistan as their common priority and to resolve their differences with utmost urgency,” the embassy noted. Afghanistan remains Canada’s largest recipient of bilateral development assistance, the embassy said.

“We have a longstanding interest in seeing Afghanistan build on its achievements in becoming a modern society which respects democracy and human rights, including the rights of women and girls,” the embassy added.

Canada is closely watching the political situation in Afghanistan, saying that it expects to see a unified and accountable government that can effectively utilize the support of the international community for the continued development of the country.