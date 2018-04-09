Canada Contributes $26 million to Women’s Police Town in Kabul

(Last Updated On: April 09, 2018 6:12 pm)

The Resolute Support (RS) on Monday hosted an event to celebrate the start of construction of Women’s Police Town on the grounds of the Afghan Ministry of Interior Affairs (MoIA) in Kabul.

The Canadian Ambassador to Kabul François Rivest, Resolute Support Commander General John Nicholson, Afghanistan’s First Lady Rula Ghani, MoIA First Deputy Minister Lieutenant General Janan Barikzai and other officials participated in the “Construction Celebration”.

The project worth $120 million includes construction of 10 apartment buildings, each with 30 units, able to house 300 policewomen and their families. The complex is expected to be completed in 2020.

Speaking at the event, General Nicholson said that the project “signifies the importance of women in Afghan security forces”. He praised women role in security, election, and peace efforts in the country.

Nicholson’s message to all Afghans was that “we are with you and we will stay with you”.

At the same event, the Canadian Ambassador to Afghanistan said that his country has contributed $26 million to fully fund the first phase of the project and vowed continued support to Afghanistan.

“Canada believes that sustainable peace is only possible when women and other groups are fully included, involved and engaged in society,” Ambassador François Rivest said.

Afghanistan’s First Lady, Rula Ghani, said that the National Unity Government (NUG) is committed to its promises for Afghan women including better employment opportunities and improving working conditions for women.

Currently, there are 2,200 women operating in the ranks of police in Afghanistan. The MoIA plans to enhance the number of female police officers to 10,000 in another five years.