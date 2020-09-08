Featured
Calls mount for Greek refugee camps to be evacuated
Oxfam and the Greek Council for Refugees (GCR) have called on the Greek government and its EU partners to take immediate action to avoid the spread of the coronavirus in the controversial Moria refugee camp on Lesvos island, after the camp’s first COVID-19 case was confirmed.
The organizations warn the pandemic could spread rapidly through the camp which is known for its inhumane living conditions.
Over 12,000 people live in the camp that was built for less than 3,000.
Watchdog groups say there aren’t enough toilets, showers, or access to water while many people are forced to either sleep in overcrowded tents or to sleep rough.
According to the watchdog organizations up to 160 people are forced to share a single dirty toilet and there is only one shower for every 500 refugees.
The poor conditions are raising concerns across Europe. On Tuesday, protesters set up 3,000 chairs outside the German parliament in Berlin in protest against the overcrowding of Moria camp.
Protestors said the first positive test of COVID-19 has made the need for intervention more urgent.
In addition to the immediate evacuation of all camps, groups are demanding that individual states “make use of their leeway and decide on state reception programs.”
The organizations, including Aktion Seebrücke, Sea Watch, and Campact say that the first confirmed case of coronavirus at Moria adds urgency to the long-standing calls for the camp’s evacuation.
Greek authorities last week imposed a 14-day quarantine on Moria after one man who had been living in a tent outside the camp fence tested positive for the virus. Germany has agreed to take in a total of 243 children from camps in Greece who need medical treatment, as well as their closest relatives. However, advocacy organizations say that is not enough.
Vice President Saleh pulls no punches as he discusses Afghan peace process
Afghanistan’s First Vice President Amrullah Saleh said this week that if the Taliban backs out of peace talks it will be a “slap in the face” to the international community and to peace itself and that the Taliban will try to “use violence to get more concessions.”
He also said the United States, the European Union and NATO can not state the peace process is purely Afghan – not when it has been a global war and that any peace deal reached would be one of the hardest agreements in history.
In an interview broadcast by Al Arabiya, Saleh said that if the Taliban backs out of peace talks following the release of all prisoners, it will be a “slap in the face.”
“Should the Taliban find another excuse [to avoid peace talks], it will be a slap in the face to the international community who told us this is the last excuse, and it will be a slap in the face to peace itself,” said Saleh.
Saleh, who described himself as being “politically on the opposite side of the Taliban,” warned that the Taliban will try to “use violence to get more concessions.”
He said the Taliban will increase violence, put up more checkpoints on highways will “complicate the peace and if they make more excuses it will make it difficult for us” to enter into a deal with them.
“Making peace with the Taliban is neither surrendering to the Taliban nor demanding the Taliban surrender to us.”
“It’s bringing two ways of life under one national ceiling. It will be co-existence,” Saleh said.
“In my view, the Taliban are a distortional expression of Islam, they are a deviation in the body of Islam, they are a deviation in the body of the Afghan culture, they are a deviation and a deviated group in the context of our history. They don’t represent us. They don’t represent me, my family, my country, my community.
“But because of violence, they have become a reality,” he said.
He said they lack a political manifest and all they know “is a gun in their hand looking at your forehead. The moment they put down that gun, what other skill do they have to be used in society” he asked.
“Nothing!” Saleh said.
“Why should I forgive or forget that type of a group?”
But he pointed out that this does not mean he won’t embrace peace. “But I will always fly their crimes in their face. They are criminals”.
On a possible peace settlement, Saleh said it would have to ensure the safety of all Afghans, “respect for everyone, respect for diversity.”
“If I try to put a tie on the neck of the Taliban the peace process will fail. But if they try to put a turban on my head, it will also fail.”
“So the solution is a turban and a suit both under the same ceiling. That is how we look at the peace process. Any side trying to dominate will make it fail,” he said.
On US troops withdrawal, Saleh said the Afghan government would not “beg the West to stay” but added that it was in their interests to stay – in one form or another.
Running through the reasons he said it would be of benefit for the West to stay in Afghanistan “economic-wise or development-wise, diplomatically and politically, intelligence-wise and a foothold of military.”
He said if the West pulled out, the question that would then need to be asked would be “what is the use of NATO if they can’t resolve an issue in which they were so much invested for two decades.”
Saleh said that the West should also be asking themselves what type of peace do they want to see in Afghanistan in a “place they fought”.
He pointed out the war has never been purely Afghan and said “it’s not going to be a purely Afghan peace.”
He emphasized that the United States, the European Union and NATO can not state the peace process is purely Afghan.
“No! This is a global peace process, as it was a global war,” he stated.
Khalilzad meets with high-ranking Taliban members in Doha
US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad met with the Taliban’s head of their Qatar office, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar and with the newly appointed chief negotiator Abdul Hakim Haqqani to discuss issues relating to peace talks.
In a post on Twitter, the Taliban’s newly appointed spokesman for peace talks, Mohammad Naeem Wardak, said the meeting focused on the speedy completion of the prisoner release process and the start of intra-Afghan talks.
He also said other members of the negotiating team were present as well as Qatar’s deputy foreign minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman at-Thani.
Khalilzad arrived in Qatar over the weekend to pave the way for talks to start between the Afghan government and the Taliban. However, due to constant delays, the talks have not yet started.
Early Thursday morning, the Taliban attributed this latest delay to the issue of six prisoners that have still not been released.
The “high risk” prisoners are said to be responsible for the deaths of foreign nationals, for masterminding some of the worst attacks in Afghanistan over the past few years and for being drug kingpins.
Reports indicate the six could be transferred to Qatar where they will be held under supervision.
Prisoner release process ‘delaying’ start to talks: Taliban
Newly appointed spokesman for the Taliban’s political office in Doha, Mohammad Naeem Wardak, said overnight that the prisoner release process has not been finalized and only once this is complete will negotiations start.
In what is possibly his first official comment as the new spokesman, Wardak posted his message on Twitter and said: “The process of release of prisoners of the Islamic Emirate [Taliban] has not been finalized yet, the release of some prisoners is still pending and work is underway.”
He then said once the prisoner release process is complete, the group’s negotiating team will be ready to start intra-Afghan negotiations.
No further details were given but Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said on Monday that there were no “major issues” causing the delay, adding that they were waiting for six prisoners to be released.
These six are responsible for having killed Australian and French nationals and instead of being freed will reportedly be sent to Qatar where they will be held under supervision.
This comes after the Taliban negotiating team held its first meeting on Sunday to discuss intra-Afghan negotiations, a statement from the group read.
According to the group, the meeting was chaired by Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar.
Mawlawi Abdul Hakim Haqqani was introduced as the new head of the Taliban’s negotiating team, and Mohammad Naeem Wardak as the spokesman.
