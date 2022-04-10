California woman wins $10m after accidentally buying wrong lottery ticket

(Last Updated On: April 10, 2022)

A woman accidentally bought the wrong lottery ticket while purchasing the ticket from an automatic machine – only to discover she had hit the jackpot and scooped a whopping $10m prize.

California TV station KABC reported that LaQuedra Edwards was at a Vons supermarket in the city of Tarzana when she put $40 into a vending machine.

She described how “some rude person” bumped into her as she was selecting her options and she ended up mistakenly purchasing a $30 ticket.

“He just bumped into me, didn’t say a thing and just walked out the door,” Edwards said in a statement released by the California Lottery.

She then returned to her car, scratched off the ticket and discovered she had won a gigantic sum of money. “I didn’t really believe it at first, but I got on the 405 Freeway and kept looking down at [the ticket] and I almost crashed my car,” Edwards said.

According to the statement, Edwards plans on buying a house and setting up a charity organization.