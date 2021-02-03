Latest News
Cabinet gives go ahead for gold reserves to be viewed
Wahed Omer the president’s public relations adviser, says that based on a cabinet decision members of the National Assembly, civil society and the media will be invited to visit the country’s gold reserves, including the Bactrian treasures.
“These treasures have been preserved through the ups and downs of history, and it’s time for our people to be assured about the preservation of those treasures.
“Work is underway” regarding the proposed visits, he wrote on Twitter.
This comes after concerns were raised recently about the safety of the Bactrian treasure with a number of MPs calling for it to be shipped and stored abroad for safekeeping.
Third judge killed in Nangarhar in under a month
A Nangarhar judge was killed in an attack by unidentified gunmen in the city of Jalalabad on Wednesday morning, security officials said.
According to officials, the man, identified as Hafizullah, was a judge at the Public Security and Business Department.
He was the third court official killed in less than a month in the province.
Hafizullah was reportedly attacked as he headed to work in a motorized rickshaw, said Farid Khan, spokesman for Nangarhar province’s police department.
Health officials said that he had sustained multiple gunshot wounds.
So far no group claimed responsibility for the attack.
UNAMA finds torture still prolific across all Afghan detention facilities
Allegations by detainees of torture in Afghan detention facilities continue at high rates with the procedural rights of those detained largely ignored, UNAMA stated in its latest bi-annual ‘Torture Report’ released on Wednesday.
UNAMA stated that torture and ill-treatment, prohibited under both Afghan and international law, persist in the facilities of government agencies in Afghanistan.
In a statement issued by the mission, they said they had however recorded a three per cent reduction in allegations compared to the previous monitoring period.
“Torture can never be justified. It has lasting consequences for victims, their families and society,” said Deborah Lyons, the Secretary-General’s Special Representative for Afghanistan.
“I recognize the efforts made by some Government Ministries and Institutions, but much more needs to be done to bring this practice to an end. In particular, perpetrators must be held accountable. This would increase confidence in the rule of law and can be a contributing factor towards peace,” said the envoy, who is also head of UNAMA.
The report summarizes the findings of monitoring by the UN of the treatment of persons deprived of their liberty for security- or terrorism-related allegations between 1 January 2019 and 31 March 2020, when physical detention visits by the UN were suspended due to COVID-19.
It is based on interviews with 656 detainees, including 565 men, six women, 82 boys and three girls, in 63 detention facilities in 24 provinces across Afghanistan.
The report looks only at government facilities and not those of the Taliban or other anti-government elements, due to lack of access, the statement read.
The percentage of credible allegations of incidents of torture and ill-treatment committed by the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) was recorded at 30.3 per cent, down from 31.9 percent for 2017-2018.
Allegations of torture in Afghan National Police (ANP) custody was 27.2 per cent, a decrease from the previously recorded 31.2 per cent.
A reduction in allegations of torture in National Directorate of Security (NDS) custody from 19.4 to 16 per cent was noted.
According to the statement, the report highlights the important role played by internal mechanisms in preventing torture, especially NDS human rights officers visiting places of detention.
UNAMA stated it remains a matter of serious concern that more than 30 per cent of all interviewees provided credible and reliable reports of torture and ill-treatment.
Some sharp regional differences are noted in the number of allegations made by detainees. There was a particularly high number of allegations of torture and ill-treatment concerning the ANP in Kandahar, with 57.7 per cent of complaints. The report also noted the disturbing reports of enforced disappearances allegedly linked to the ANP in Kandahar.
The report also found that in almost no instance of detention either by the ANP or NDS, were detainees informed of their rights, able to access a lawyer, or went through medical examination, prior to questioning by officials.
Detainees’ ability to contact their families in early days after their arrests remained low.
UNAMA also stated that it was concerned that nearly half of all persons detained by the ANP and NDS claim that they were asked to sign or thumbprint a document without knowing its content.
UNAMA meanwhile recommended the creation of an independent national preventive mechanism on torture described in the Optional Protocol to the Convention against Torture.
“Such a dedicated mechanism would have the authority and enhanced capacity and expertise to inspect all detention facilities, conduct follow up investigations and make detailed technical recommendations on prosecution of perpetrators and remedial measures,” read the statement.
German FM suggests troops withdrawal be linked with talks progress
Germany’s Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said Tuesday the withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan should be tied to progress in intra-Afghan negotiations rather than “slavishly” bound to the end-of-April deadline as per the US-Taliban agreement.
Speaking at an event organized by Die Zeit and three other German newspapers, Maas said: “Our fear is that the Taliban could use this as a reason to leave the peace talks and seek a military solution.”
“So our approach is to say that we must couple both processes, the withdrawal of foreign forces with the peace negotiations,” Maas added.
“We don’t have to hang on slavishly to the date of the end of April — these things must be linked and when the peace negotiations are concluded successfully, the time will have come to withdraw foreign troops.”
Maas said an agreement will have to be sought with the US, the Afghan government and the Taliban on the matter.
Germany is the second-biggest contributor to NATO’s Resolute Support training and assistance mission in Afghanistan, after the United States.
This comes amid growing concern that the peace talks in Doha have stalled as little progress has been made in almost a month.
Earlier this week, the Afghan Republic’s negotiating team claimed the Taliban are not currently participating. Instead, Taliban negotiators have been visiting officials this week in Iran.
