Cabinet Approves in Principle 2019 Budget

(Last Updated On: October 26, 2018)

The Cabinet meeting, chaired by President Ashraf Ghani has approved in principle the national budget for the fiscal year 2019.

From a total of 399 billion Afghanis national budget proposal, half of them will be paid for by Afghanistan’s domestic revenue.

“Out of the total budget AFN124 billion outlay is allocated for development in various sectors including Information Technology, agriculture, transit routes, and power generation,” the Presidential Palace said in a statement.

The national budget rose from 377 billion Afghans in previous year to 99 billion Afghanis in the coming fiscal year.