Cabinet approves draft national budget for fiscal year 1400
Afghanistan’s Cabinet this week approved the draft national budget for the next fiscal year, the Presidential Palace confirmed Thursday.
At the same meeting, Cabinet also approved adjustments to the Public Finance and Expenditure Management Regulation, a draft plan of hydrocarbons regulation, draft statute of Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (the Afghan power company), and draft law on cadastre.
In most countries, legal systems have developed around original administrative systems and use cadastre to define the dimensions and location of land parcels in legal documents.
The cabinet also approved a request by the Ministry of Economy to approve a $3.4 million dollar aid package from USAID to fight coronavirus.
In addition, Cabinet approved a request by the ministries of finance and higher education to transfer $1.5 million, not spent by the counter-narcotics unit, to help fund construction of the Helmand University.
Ghani meets with ADB executives to discuss Afghanistan’s priorities
Asian Development Bank (ADB) Vice-President Shixin Chen and Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani on Tuesday discussed ADB’s ongoing and planned assistance for the country’s development and infrastructure priorities, including efforts to support the post-coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic recovery.
According to Chen: “2020 has been a challenging year for everyone, including the people of Afghanistan. However, 2020 also has the potential to bring new hope and opportunities for the country, including with the peace talks and the upcoming 2020 Afghanistan Conference.”
In a statement issued by ADB, Chen added: “This year has also brought an important commitment from our Asian Development Fund donors to continue the special allocation for Afghanistan during 2021–2024. This will help improve the lives of Afghans by addressing critical socioeconomic constraints and support important development agendas, including the post-COVID-19 recovery.”
Chen, who was joined in the meeting by other ADB officials, commended Afghanistan’s efforts to support economic development and manage the severe impact of COVID-19 on the people and economy.
ADB has supported Afghanistan’s efforts to fight coronavirus through a $40 million emergency assistance grant.
This grant has enabled an integrated approach to improve patient treatment and management through the construction of hospitals and medical facilities, provision of essential medicines and medical equipment, and capacity development of frontline health workers.
Ghani in turn expressed his appreciation for ADB’s support for infrastructure development, regional integration, and reform priorities and also thanked the ADB for its timely support to the country’s fight against COVID-19.
Afghanistan’s First Vice-President Amrullah Saleh and ADB Governor for Afghanistan and Acting Minister of Finance Abdul Hadi Arghandiwal also attended the meeting.
Discussions also focused on areas for future ADB assistance, including regional connectivity projects such as Turkmenistan–Afghanistan–Pakistan–India (TAPI) gas pipeline and Central Asia Regional Economic Cooperation (CAREC) Corridors 5 and 6 Road and Border Services Improvement Project.
Ghani emphasized the importance of regional cooperation to lift Afghanistan’s economy and requested ADB’s support for regional cooperation programs in energy and transport sectors.
ADB is one of Afghanistan’s largest development partners and has provided $5.9 billion in assistance since 2002.
ADB provides financial aids to enhance Agricultural Productivity in Afghanistan
The Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Thursday has approved an $18.28 million grant as additional financing for a project that aims to enhance agricultural productivity in northeast Afghanistan.
According to the ADB statement, the additional financing for the Panj–Amu River Basin Sector Project will improve access to water and enhance the resilience of watersheds to disaster and climate risks by expanding project activities in the provinces of Badakhshan, Kunduz, and Takhar. It will also help improve water access and management in six additional provinces: Samangan, Baghlan, Bamyan, Panjshir, Parwan, and Wardak.
“The additional financing will support the expansion of forestry and rangeland protection from 10,000 hectares to 27,760 hectares; installation of physical infrastructure and revegetation and reforestation; improvements in water availability to rural households for irrigation and other uses; and preparation of watershed resource management plans,” read the statement.
“Agriculture remains a major engine of growth for Afghanistan and plays an important role in improving the lives of the Afghan people,” said ADB Senior Project Officer Mohammad Hanif Ayubi. “This additional financing will help Afghanistan in its recovery from COVID-19 by improving water availability for irrigated agriculture and creating more employment opportunities for rural communities.”
The Panj–Amu River Basin is a major production center for wheat, rice, vegetables, and fruit. Increasing agricultural productivity in the area is expected to help address food insecurity and increase per capita incomes in rural communities.
ADB has committed more than $879 million in grants (including ADB-administered cofinancing) in the agriculture, natural resources, and rural development sectors in Afghanistan since 2002.
Boosting regional cooperation priority of Afghanistan’s foreign policy: Atmar
Afghan Acting Foreign Minister Mohammad Haneef Atmar said Thursday that Boosting cooperation with the regional countries including Iran is one of the priorities of Afghan foreign policy.
Atmar spoke to Iran’s Energy Minister Reza Ardekanian via a video conference late on Thursday.
Referring to the status of Iran in Afghan foreign policy and his recent meetings with the senior Iranian officials, Atmar stated that promoting and strengthening bilateral cooperation in the economic, trade, security fields, and exchanging technical experiences between the two countries’ experts is a priority of Afghanistan’s foreign policy.
In a statement released on Thursday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that the two sides discussed plans to expand cooperation in the field of energy transmission, trade and transit development, the inauguration of the Khaf-Herat railway, proposals for joint investments, preparations for holding the Joint cooperation commission meeting, finalization of a memorandum of understanding as well as the comprehensive document of cooperation between Kabul and Tehran.
Dozens arrested in post US election day demonstrations
Afghan migrant ‘Gigolo’ jailed for scamming French women
EU, Pakistan call for peace and scourge of unlawful activities to be curbed
Kabul University attack is the most ignorant type of war: Afghan Ulema Council
Bayat chairman lays first brick of STEM unit at Kabul school
Russia gets Armenia and Azerbaijan to agree to a truce
KamAir plane loses power, pilot ‘glides’ into Kabul
World Bank warns of increased poverty due to COVID-19 shock
ACB renames new cricket stadium in Nangarhar after Najeeb Tarakai
Pas Az Khabar: Violence increases in the country
Sola: Afghan peace process discussed
Zerbena: Government begins issuing documents for unregistered vehicles
Tahawol: Impact of US election outcome on Afghan peace and war
Morning News Show: Foreign investment in Afghanistan
