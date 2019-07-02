Businessmen Lose Millions of Afghanis In Kabul Bombing

(Last Updated On: July 2, 2019)

Afghan businessmen and shopkeepers have lost millions of Afghanis as a result of the Taliban’s complex attack in Kabul City yesterday.

The attack claimed by the Taliban left more than a hundred people killed and injured.

Khan Jan Alokozai, Deputy of Afghanistan’s Chamber of Commerce and Investment on Tuesday said that the attack has destroyed a lot of nearby shops in the capital of the country.

He added that insecurities and such attacks discourage Afghan investors to invest in the country.

“Unfortunately, the investors are escaping from Afghanistan every day and the investment is decreasing day by day,” Alokozai said.

The shopkeepers and entrepreneurs who have lost everything in the attack say they are disappointed and will not invest anymore.

“$800,000 was invested in the [National Olympic Committee] but it is totally damaged,” said Qasim Ali Hamidi, the Admin, and Finance Assistant of the General Directorate of Physical Education and Sports.

“Each shopkeeper lost his materials. This is not a city to stay in,” said a shopkeeper.