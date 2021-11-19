Business
Businesses resume normal operations in Kabul amid lingering uncertainty, disruptions
Businesses have resumed normal operations in Kabul despite the lingering uncertainties and disruptions brought by economic and humanitarian crises.
Stores, restaurants and peddlers open their businesses early in the morning. A growing numbers of vehicles and pedestrians have been seen on the street days following the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA)’s removal of roadside blast walls and concrete barricades which had been erected across the city for years due to security concerns.
While some Kabul residents are hopeful for better lives, many store owners are still concerned about their businesses.
“The sale is not good because our business largely depends on foreigners. There used to be foreign companies and embassies in Afghanistan, but now they have left,” said Naser, the owner of a wool fabric shop in Kabul.
Naser said local people’s abilities to consume crafts is relatively low as most of them are still worried about food and clothing.
“The current sales volume is about half of what it used to be. I hope the business will grow better in the future as peaceful life arrives and security situation improves,” said Khalid, the owner of a local lapis lazuli jewelry store.
After the IEA’s takeover in mid-August, the Afghan economy has suffered from the U.S. freezing of over nine billion dollars in assets belonging to the Afghan central bank as well as a halt in funds by the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund.
In his open letter to urge the U.S. to unfreeze the assets, acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi said Afghans will face greater difficulties and the country will become a source of mass migration in the region and the world if there’s no change in the current situation.
Nangarhar and Faryab carpet weavers to get their own land
Officials at the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said Thursday they will soon start distributing land to carpet weavers in Nangarhar and Faryab provinces.
According to the acting minister of Commerce and Industry, they are trying to strengthen and expand domestic production in all sectors in cooperation with the private sector.
At the same time, the carpet industry wants to elect the director of carpet production and exporters through elections, officials said.
Ministry of Commerce and Industry officials said they are working to boost domestic carpet exports by improving conditions for domestic production. According to the ministry, one million people are employed in the carpet production sector.
“We have already promised to work in all sectors, especially the Afghan carpet sector, to get back on our feet and go to international markets to increase employment capacity in this sector,” said Nooruddin Azizi, acting Minister of Commerce and Industry.
Some Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) officials say that the only land government leadership has allowed to be distributed is land for industrial use.
According to IEA officials, domestic production can help save the country from its economic challenges.
“Amir al-Mu’minin has ordered the distribution of land across the country to be stopped, but the Ministry of Commerce can provide land so that people can produce and invest in it,” said Zabiullah Mujahid, deputy minister of information and culture.
On the other hand, after nearly two decades, Afghan carpet manufacturers have come together in the Ministry of Commerce to elect their union president through elections. According to the carpet manufacturers, the results of this election will be announced on Saturday.
Central bank to auction off $10 million in bid to stabilize AFN
Afghanistan’s Central Bank (Da Afghanistan Bank) announced Monday that it would auction off around $10 million this week, in a bid to help bring some stability to the Afghan currency.
Da Afghanistan Bank (DAB) called on commercial banks, money exchangers, and companies that provide money services to attend the auction on Tuesday.
The development comes a day after the Afghani lost significant value against the US dollar, dropping to its weakest since 2003 when new Afghani banknotes were printed.
On Monday, the AFN had strengthened slightly as one US dollar cost 92.95 AFN compared to 95 AFN on Sunday.
“Unfortunately, one US dollar cost 95 AFN yesterday. But today it reached 92 AFN again. This is an issue on the markets. The shortage of US dollars in Afghan markets is the main reason for the sharp drop in value,” said Abdul Rahman Zirak, a spokesman for Afghan’s biggest currency market Sarai Shahzada.
Zirak added that US dollars are being smuggled to neighboring countries which has also led to a shortage of dollars in Afghanistan.
“Unfortunately, nowadays millions of dollars are being smuggled to Pakistan and Iran so that they could sell at a higher price for greater profit. For instance, people sell dollars at a higher price and buy Pakistani rupees at a lower price and then transfer them to Afghanistan,” Zirak noted.
Afghanistan has for years been heavily reliant on the US dollar which is widely used in the country.
Egypt begins clinical trials for locally-produced vaccine
Egypt will begin the first phase of clinical trials for a locally manufactured Coronavirus vaccine “Covi Vax” that it hopes will cement its position as a vaccine hub in Africa.
The vaccine, which has been in production by the national research center since April 2020, has proven to produce antibodies to samples taken from infected individuals according to the minister of higher education, Khaled Abdel Ghaffar.
Speaking at a press conference in Cairo, Abdel Ghaffar said the success of the trials is key to ensuring an Egyptian vaccine will be available for the country to vaccinate a population of 102 million.
Egypt has received a total of 12.8 million doses of several vaccines under the COVAX sharing scheme since it began its vaccination campaign in January.
The government announced it will mandate public sector workers to either be vaccinated or take a weekly coronavirus test to be allowed to work in government buildings after Nov. 15.
