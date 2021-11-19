Businesses resume normal operations in Kabul amid lingering uncertainty, disruptions

(Last Updated On: November 19, 2021)

Businesses have resumed normal operations in Kabul despite the lingering uncertainties and disruptions brought by economic and humanitarian crises.

Stores, restaurants and peddlers open their businesses early in the morning. A growing numbers of vehicles and pedestrians have been seen on the street days following the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA)’s removal of roadside blast walls and concrete barricades which had been erected across the city for years due to security concerns.

While some Kabul residents are hopeful for better lives, many store owners are still concerned about their businesses.

“The sale is not good because our business largely depends on foreigners. There used to be foreign companies and embassies in Afghanistan, but now they have left,” said Naser, the owner of a wool fabric shop in Kabul.

Naser said local people’s abilities to consume crafts is relatively low as most of them are still worried about food and clothing.

“The current sales volume is about half of what it used to be. I hope the business will grow better in the future as peaceful life arrives and security situation improves,” said Khalid, the owner of a local lapis lazuli jewelry store.

After the IEA’s takeover in mid-August, the Afghan economy has suffered from the U.S. freezing of over nine billion dollars in assets belonging to the Afghan central bank as well as a halt in funds by the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund.

In his open letter to urge the U.S. to unfreeze the assets, acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi said Afghans will face greater difficulties and the country will become a source of mass migration in the region and the world if there’s no change in the current situation.